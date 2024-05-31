Football: Jose Mourinho Agrees To A Two-Year Deal At Fenerbahce

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Former Chelsea and gaffer Jose Mourinho is set to embark on a new chapter in his managerial career, reportedly agreeing a two-year deal with Turkish giants Fenerbahce. This comes after his dismissal from AS Roma in January.

As reported by Sky Sports, the 61-year-old Portuguese coach will be tasked with propelling Fenerbahce to the next level, with the added challenge of qualification.

Fenerbahce finished runners-up in the recently-concluded Turkish Super Lig season. The passionate Yellow Canaries will be eager to dethrone their arch-rivals Galatasaray and claim their first league title since 2014. Mourinho's experience and winning pedigree make him a potentially perfect fit for their ambitions.

The move also offers Mourinho a chance to reignite his managerial fire. After successful spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, his recent stints at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur haven't quite matched the heights of his earlier career.

The option for a further year in his contract suggests a long-term project is on the cards. Mourinho will likely be tasked with rebuilding the squad and implementing his tactical philosophy. With Fenerbahce boasting a notoriously demanding fanbase, the pressure will be on to deliver results quickly.

The upcoming Champions League qualifiers will be an early test for Mourinho and his new team. Success in Europe would not only bring prestige but also significant financial rewards.