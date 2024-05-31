TYPE By J'evar: The World's First Collection Of Single Diamond Initials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amish R. ShahNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revolutionary advancements in technology rarely intersect with the luxury fashion space. J'EVAR announces a confluence of innovation, artistry, and exceptional craftsmanship, unveiling the world's first single-diamond initial collection, TYPE.Innovative Diamond Jewelry Collection: TYPE by J'EVARJ'EVAR by ALTR Created Diamonds presents a groundbreaking perspective on diamonds: They are not merely cut to enhance brilliance but also sculpted to enhance desirability for fine jewelry. J'EVAR by ALTR is proud to introduce“TYPE,” the first-ever full collection of initials and letters cut from single pieces of diamond rough. Each of the 26 Diamond Initials are conceptualized and hand cut with exceptional craftmanship guided with technology ensuring exceptional sparkle. The beauty of the classic cuts in 26 completely in new forms as dazzling diamond initial necklaces.Technological and Artistic Innovations in Diamond JewelryJ'EVAR's success in creating this revolutionary collection stems from its unique technological capabilities and exceptional craftsmanship:.Master Diamond Cutters: Led by the Co-Founder and Chief Diamond Designer Ritesh Shah, a team of world-class, innovative diamond cutters that hand cut with precision..Sustainable Lab Grown Diamonds : ALTR's In-house production of the world's purest Type IIa lab-grown diamonds have a net-zero carbon footprint and a guaranteed traceability, they are the only diamond producer certified by SCS Global to the SCS-007 standard with a certified sustainability rating of 100 utilizing renewable energy..Creative Visionaries: An international team driven by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Amish Shah's commitment to luxury innovation and the creative vision of Heath Wagoner, a New York based rising star in jewelry design and faculty at Parsons School of Fashion.Sustainable Luxury: Recycled Gold and Lab-Grown Diamonds.Each diamond initial in this groundbreaking alphabet collection is set in luxurious recycled 18kt gold. The refined open bezel setting uniquely designed for each diamond initial necklace enhances the artistic appeal of each piece, designed to slide gracefully onto a ball chain. This diamond alphabet jewelry collection is as stunning as it is unique, blending sustainability with luxury."With TYPE, we're not just creating fine jewelry; we're revolutionizing the luxury industry. This collection is a bold fusion of fearless design, cutting-edge technology and artisan craftmanship, redefining what diamonds can be.” said Amish Shah.“Technology-Guided, Artisan-Crafted”-it's not just about cutting diamonds or designing jewelry anymore, it's about crafting jewels that make a statement. Discover Your Initial Diamond with TYPE."Making a Bold Statement: The Impact of TYPE"TYPE" is a bold statement, a provocative conversation starter that redefines luxury.The TYPE collection will be unveiled at the JCK Las Vegas Jewelry Show by ALTR Created Diamonds under the luxury fine jewelry brand J'EVAR at the Plumb Club Booth PC 840.About ALTR Created Diamonds: Ethical and Sustainable Diamond ProductionALTR Created Diamonds, the parent company of J'EVAR, a leading producer of lab-grown diamonds committed to sustainability, innovation, and exceptional craftsmanship. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, ALTR creates diamonds indistinguishable from earth mined diamonds, but with a focus on ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility. Achieving the SCS-007 Sustainability Rated Diamonds Certification from SCS Global Services, ALTR is revolutionizing the fine jewelry industry. For more information, visitAbout J'EVAR: Exquisite Designs and Impeccable CraftsmanshipJ'EVAR is a luxury jewelry brand with nearly a century of heritage in crafting fine jewelry for royalty in India. Renowned for its exquisite designs and impeccable craftsmanship, J'EVAR is committed to innovation, design, and sustainability. Each piece reflects the brand's dedication to quality, creativity, and attention to detail, making J'EVAR a favorite among discerning customers worldwide. Emphasizing sustainability, J'EVAR utilizes lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals in its creations. Incubated as a bridge to design, heritage, culture, innovation, and sustainability, J'EVAR's jewels are cherished for generations, capturing precious moments of life. Experience more atMedia Contacts:Drayton Ford, ..., 212-805-3057Experience the future of luxury with J'EVAR's TYPE collection-where technology meets artistry, and sustainability meets timeless elegance.

