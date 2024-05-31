Hounds Town USA Names Rob Flanagan As CEO & David Martinelli As President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hounds Town USA Logo

Leading Doggy Daycare & Boarding Concept Reveals New Leadership Team at Annual Amid Nationwide Growth

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hounds Town USA is unveiling a newly restructured leadership team to further support operations and its explosive growth as the brand prepares to have over 100 locations open sometime next year.Following Hounds Town's Annual Franchise Convention in Charlotte, NC, the leading doggy daycare and boarding concept announced the new roles for two of its executive team members, including Rob Flanagan to CEO and David Martinelli to President.Flanagan joined the pack in May of 2021 acting as Chief Operating Officer and quickly ascending to President in January of 2022. Now, stepping into his role as CEO, Flanagan leverages his twenty years of franchise executive experience growing emerging franchise brands from single units to thriving mature brands while ensuring that the founder's vision is honored. Specifically, he played a strategic role with the founders of Doc Popcorn growing the brand from a regional brand to the largest popcorn retailer on the planet with locations in five countries.“My journey in franchising started over twenty years ago as a field rep and learning franchise growth from both a real world and strategic experience,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO of Hounds Town. Our focus is always from a 'when you met one franchisee you met one franchisee' and that driving unit economics and the brands vision is what drives future success. I am excited to be working with founders such as Mike and Jackie, our amazing team, and our franchisees to reach our ten-year target that every dog in America has access to Hounds Town.”Martinelli's venture with the brand spans over two years, culminating in his recent role as Chief Relationship Officer. His professional journey also includes previously serving as VP of Marketing for Hounds Town, supplemented by a portfolio of experiences across esteemed restaurant and retail giants, where he distinguished himself in marketing, systems, infrastructure and operations. This new role harnesses Martinelli's seasoned expertise as a marketing expert, honed over decades in the industry, empowering him to elevate brand standards, enhance franchisee relationships, and propel Hounds Town's expansion to unprecedented heights.“These promotions are well-deserved on every level,” said Jackie Bondanza, co-founder of Hounds Town USA and the former CEO who will continue to play an active role in the company alongside her co-founding partner, Michael Gould.“The magnitude with which our brand is growing on a national scale requires specific leadership experience, a different kind than the first years of our creation. After more than 10 years leading this company to more than 60 open locations, I knew now was the right time to transition into a Founder role, allowing others with decades of franchising expertise to assume leadership and elevate the brand that much further. Ten years ago, the accomplishments we are seeing now were only a dream. Thanks to our amazing franchisees, team members, and the dogs and communities we serve, we are well on our way to achieving our target that every dog in this country has access to Hounds Town. I could not be more proud of how far the brand has come and am confident that this restructuring will guide continued expansion for Hounds Town.”This announcement follows an incredible year of growth and achievements for Hounds Town. Last year the brand welcomed 42 new "Townies" and opened 17 new locations. Looking ahead, Hounds Town has a goal to open 27 new locations and sign 25 more agreements in 2024. The brand currently boasts 62 open locations with 49 in various stages of development. Hounds Town remains steadfast in its "do it for the dogs" mindset as it continues its nationwide expansion, emphasizing exceptional care and service for pets. Later this year, the brand's inaugural location will celebrate its 20th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey and highlighting the remarkable progress the brand has achieved.Hounds Town USA is truly a unique pet care business, with services that include interactive dog daycare, boarding, and stress-free spa services. Supervised by a well-trained staff, dogs can play all day, prioritizing a dog's natural instincts and providing both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization- guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Further setting itself apart from other daycares, Hounds Town USA has a no breed or ability discrimination policy, making it easier for pet owners to find reliable care. For feline lovers, Hounds Town USA also offers specially designed cat condos for overnight boarding as well.ABOUT HOUNDS TOWN USAFounded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department, Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique and fun approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age or ability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog's physical, social and psychological needs through a natural pack environment. The all-day play daycare model leaves each canine companion tired and happy, resulting in what has been coined“Hounds Town hangover.” Hounds Town also offers stress-free, affordable spa services, ensuring pet parents have the option to bring home a clean and refreshed pet. Select locations are also proud to offer a Pet Taxi service, ensuring dogs have reliable transportation to and from daycare. Currently, the brand has more than 60 locations open across the country, with more than 30 locations projected for 2024. For more information on Hounds Town USA, visit: .For information on franchising with Hounds Town, visit: /franchising .

