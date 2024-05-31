Circle Announces New Board Member Dr. Luana Boykins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Circle, an AI data management and customer relationship SaaS platform, announces the appointment of Dr. LuAna Boykins to the board of directors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Circle announced the appointment of Dr. LuAna Boykins to their board of directors as of May 2024.

"Dr. Boykins brings extensive expertise in the healthcare industry to her role as a board member," stated Joseph Schneier, CEO and co-founder of Circle. "Dr. Boykins has a profound understanding of the challenges within the healthcare industry and recognizes Circle's role in improving individuals' access to healthcare services and guiding them through their health-related journeys. This is key for achieving our mission and for the financial growth of Circle."

Dr. Boykins currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of NASCO, a healthcare technology company, and is responsible for leading cross-organizational efforts to effectively guide transformation, align talent, technologies, and resources, and accelerate opportunities for scale and growth.

Before joining NASCO, Dr. Boykins was the Chief Operating Officer of GuideWell Connect (a GuideWell company) leading the company's consumer sales, marketing, and engagement business unit. In this role, she was responsible for developing and driving a sustainable vision and strategy; ensuring the achievement of GuideWell Connect's operating metrics, goals, and objectives; and providing leadership across multiple business functions including contact center operations, retail, marketing, project management office (PMO), technology delivery, client services, and reporting analytics. Prior to joining the GuideWell enterprise, Boykins was Senior Vice President, Operations-HCA Division, for Ciox Health, a health technology company dedicated to improving health outcomes. Dr. Boykins was accountable for transforming performance and C-level service center relationships with the organization's largest and most complex client. Before Ciox, she served as Division Senior Vice President of Operations for Change Healthcare, where she successfully integrated operations for two acquisitions in two years, doubling operational volume while maintaining provider support and client service levels without increasing operational costs.



Dr. Boykins, a military veteran, believes strongly in social responsibility, playing an active role in professional and community organizations throughout her career. In addition to leading a veterans affinity group, Boykins has served several organizations on their mission to help veterans transition from active duty to a civilian profession through resume support, interview coaching, and connecting veterans to potential employers. Recognized for her efforts in supporting veteran awareness and employment opportunities, Boykins received a Torch Award for Political Awareness and Involvement.



Boykins earned her Doctor of Business Administration with an emphasis on health care administration from Northcentral University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Upper Iowa University. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), American College of Healthcare Executives Georgia Chapter, and American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). She also serves on the cabinet for the Atlanta United Way Tocqueville Society, a local organization committed to making a measurable and sustainable impact on child well-being in Greater Atlanta.

“There are opportunities in healthcare to make significant impacts for patients and members. Even for those of us in healthcare, navigating the system we know is complex. Just imagine how difficult and frustrating it can be for those experiencing a health event.” said Dr. Boykins.“My professional history aligns with where Circle is in its journey and focus, so it is a natural fit to help them grow and positively impact vulnerable communities by navigating healthcare in a way that meets people where they are in their health journey.”

About Circle

Circle is an AI data management and customer relationship SaaS platform that makes it easier for health plans, value-based care providers, and brokers to get rewarded for better serving their members. Circle's tools are designed to bridge the gap by empowering partners with the right technology and insights and facilitating a more inclusive and accessible healthcare environment.

