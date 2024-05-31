[2024] Alpha Olefin Market Is Expected To Achieve A CAGR Of 7.5% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global alpha olefin market is projected to reach $8.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global alpha olefin market was estimated at $4.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $8.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global alpha olefin market is analyzed across product, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Key Findings of the Study:

By product, the 1-Hexene segment held nearly two-thirds of the global alpha olefin market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the polyethylene segment contributed to more than one-third of the global alpha olefin market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated around one-third of the global alpha olefin market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The LAMEA region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global alpha olefin market report include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JAM Petrochemicals Company, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd (Q-chem)., INEOS Oligomers, Petrochemicals Sdn. Bhd, Royal Dutch Shell, and Evonik Industries.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

