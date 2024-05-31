Fedex Empowers African Smes With Its SME Connect Series In Nairobi, Kenya

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FedEx Image supplied

FedEx Image supplied

- Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of FedEx Express MEISA marketingNAIROBI, KENYA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world's largest express companies, announced its SME Connect series. An event that underscores the company's unwavering commitment to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Africa. FedEx achieves this by harnessing the power of intelligent logistics solutions, all underpinned by digital innovation aimed at streamlining trade and fortifying business resilience.The inaugural event in Nairobi saw an impressive attendance of more than 74 customers and prospects, across the SME segments in Kenya, who enthusiastically participated in the Q&A and networking session.Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of FedEx Express MEISA marketing, said, "The SME Connect Series fosters valuable connections with our customers through interactive networking sessions. With over 50 years of logistics expertise, we help SMEs navigate the complexities of global trade, optimize their supply chains, and position them for sustained growth. Forums like our SME Connect sessions help SMEs understand and utilize FedEx solutions effectively. They also create a space for SMEs to provide feedback, which we greatly value, helping us to enhance our services. Beyond logistics, we see ourselves as growth enablers, connecting these businesses to global opportunities and helping them thrive in this digital age.”FedEx offers speed and reliability through faster transit times via an enhanced air network. Critical and urgent shipments can now reach major markets and territories around the world within two to three business days* through the FedEx International Priority® service. Furthermore, FedEx provides enhanced economy services, catering to the cost-effective and timely delivery of less urgent shipments, ensuring businesses and individuals can optimize their shipping choices with reliability and affordability. The FedEx International Connect Plus® (FICP) has also been expanded to 14 markets across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. This offers a cost-effective e-commerce international shipping solution with competitive speed and attractive prices, delivering most shipments within the region within one to three business days*.To further support SMEs in navigating the global marketplace, FedEx offers a wide range of solutions by unlocking digital intelligence. Interactive solutions like FedEx® Delivery Manager International (FDMi) allows businesses to offer their customers the freedom to manage delivery preferences. Automated tools, including FedEx Ship ManagerTM , enables SMEs to access forms, prepare shipping labels, and generate documentation effortlessly. The FedEx® Electronic Trade Documents feature allows businesses to submit customs documentation digitally.FedEx remains dedicated to supporting the growth and success of African SMEs. The Connect Series meets are just one of the ways we're committed to ensuring that businesses in Africa have the tools, expertise, and resources they need to thrive in today's global marketplace. For more information about our services and to explore how FedEx can empower your business, please visit the shipping service site.About FedEx ExpressFedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

Khensani Mahlangu

FedEx Express

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other