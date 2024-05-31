Ticino Management, Inc., (USA) Secures €100B In Humanitarian Funding For Plutonic Capital Management (Barbados) Ltd.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- said Andre Brown, Ticino's CEO, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Source: TICINO MANAGEMENT, INC . (USA)Ticino Management, Inc. (USA) has triumphantly secured an astounding €100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Billion Euros) in Humanitarian Funding for Plutonic Capital Management (Barbados) Ltd . (“PCM /Barbados”).This significant funding not only marks a major success for Ticino but also underscores our unwavering commitment to the success and growth of PCM/Barbados and our confidence in its prospects, a Barbados International company dedicated to providing High-Performance Infrastructure (HPI) and High-Impact Philanthropic-Humanitarian Capacity Building Initiatives. The global impact of this achievement is immense, as it will significantly contribute to advancing social welfare and humanitarian causes worldwide,” said Andre Brown, Ticino's CEO.PCM/Barbados, an international company based in Barbados, is dedicated to providing HPI and High-Impact philanthropic Philanthropic-Humanitarian Capacity-Building Initiatives. This commitment is further bolstered by PCM/Barbados' strategic partnership with Dr. Franco M.G. Derin , a renowned expert in the field. We are confident that his expertise and strategic plans will pave the way for substantial growth, including the development of advanced computing, telecommunications, and additional supporting infrastructure capacity in Barbados.About Dr. Franco M.G. Derin, an esteemed Knight of Malta Diplomatic Officer who proudly belongs to the Order of Saint John (O.S.J.), an organization of noble individuals dedicated to serving the greater good ( ).Committed to Humanitarian, Economic, and Social impact, one of the world's leading philanthropic investors focused on international development has agreed to fund and join PCM/Barbados' Board of Directors HPI and High Impact Philanthropic/Humanitarian Capacity Building Initiatives.Dr. Derin, , an esteemed Economist born in Milan, Italy, has an impressive academic and professional background. He completed his Doctorate in Economics & International Trade from the Universita' Cattolica del Sacro Cuore di Milano-Italy, European Union (1998) and holds an MBA (2001) from BOCCONI University Master School in Italy. He has held numerous important positions throughout his career, including being a member of Vic Asset Management (Ltda) Bank Group Brasil and Vic Management Comercio Importacao & Exportacao Ltda Brasil, , and Denmark International Holdings Ltd Hong Kong. He is currently a director and shareholder of Tonini Group Ltd, UK; K'Star Global Investment d.o.o., in Serbia; K'Star Global Investment Ltd, in Hong Kong; and Archangel Holdings Inc., Canada. Dr. Derin has received several accolades, including the lifetime award“World Eminent Man of Global Banking and Human Rights” from the Who is Who International Organization, also supported by the Ministry of Economic Development of Greece-European Union (Athens, Greece, last September 2023, ).In 2020, Dr. Derin was appointed Vice President and economist of the International Organization of Economic Development (IOED), alias Organisation Internationale Du Development economique (OIDE) (Paris, 2020 – 2023), an intergovernmental organization of public law recognized by the United Nations (Art.47 & 63 Conv. 21/11/1947 Res. 179, .)Important positions Dr. Derin holds include: Security Agent Europolice Federation (Slovakia, since 2016, ); Financial Planning Director, Grand Regal Hotel (Doha, 2017-2020), Trustee International Development Director, United States Capital Private Bank Express Trust Organization (UAE, 2017-2018), Securities and Trading International Development Officer, HAB JPR PRIVEE Multi Cooperative Consortium Fund (London, since 2016, ), and Honourable Judge International Development Security Officer, linked by International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Universal Trust Rating Certification (since 2015, ). He was also the Director of Operations at VIC Management Holding LTD from 2018 to 2023. Dr. Derin's financially skilled leadership and targeted philanthropic investment (2015-2024) have substantially advanced sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven international development in developing nations within Asia, Africa, and Latin America.This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering dedication and expertise of Ticino Management, Inc. The secured funding will significantly impact social welfare and humanitarian causes, highlighting the organizations' commitment to philanthropic initiatives. This achievement is a testament to PMC/Barbados' relentless pursuit of excellence.For more information, please contact ....

