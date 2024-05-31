Retired Air Force Pilot Takes Priest & U.S. Army Chaplain for An Unforgettable Flight Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retired Air Force pilot John 'Buster' Wilcox of Cola Wealth Advisors recently shared a memorable flight with Chaplain Father Jeffrey Paveglio.

- Erin MillerLEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A unique and heartwarming event took place on Saturday, April 20th, as John 'Buster' Wilcox, a retired Air Force pilot and team member at Cola Wealth Advisors, shared an unforgettable flight experience with U.S. Army Chaplain and Catholic Priest, Father Jeffrey Paveglio.'Buster', known for his aviation expertise and commitment to community engagement, piloted the firms' PT-26 Roth Fairchild, facilitating this remarkable journey. The flight not only symbolized camaraderie but also highlighted the firm's dedication to fostering meaningful connections for those who have made a difference in our lives.Click here to watch GoPro footage from the flight.Cola Wealth Advisors, recognized for its active involvement in community initiatives, regularly utilizes its PT-26 to support various organizations, including the Tunnels To Towers Foundation, Spring Valley High School's ROTC Cadet of the Month program, Sole Stepping, and more."Buster's initiative in organizing this flight embodies the spirit of community and service that Cola Wealth Advisors stands for," stated Erin Miller, Head of Operations at Cola Wealth Advisors.“We look forward to continue making a positive impact in the community through initiatives like these.”'Buster's' efforts underscore the firm's commitment to fostering connections and creating lasting impressions within the community. For more information about Cola Wealth Advisors and their community initiatives, please visitAbout John "Buster" WilcoxJohn "Buster" Wilcox is a retired Air Force pilot and valued member of the Cola Wealth Advisors team based in Columbia, SC. With a passion for aviation and community involvement, Wilcox strives to create meaningful experiences that enrich the lives of others."Buster" grew up in Olathe, Kansas, raised by Montana natives Bill and Wilma Wilcox. He pursued his dream of flying by attending the United States Air Force Academy, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in history. After completing pilot training, 'Buster' flew F-16s in the Air Force and Air National Guard, participating in combat operations in Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.In his free time, 'Buster' enjoys flying, spending time with his wife, Colleen, and being a father to his three children, John, Jr., Genevieve, and Violet.Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. The financial advisory firm and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of their dedicated team, the firm assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals.

