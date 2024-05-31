World By A.A.C.E. Celebrates Innovative Teaching Methods That Foster Child Development In Fresh Meadows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FRESH MEADOWS, NY, US, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- World by A.A.C.E ., a premier daycare, and integrated learning center located in Fresh Meadows, NY, is proud to spotlight its unique teaching methodologies, which set it apart as a leader in early childhood education. By employing personalized instruction and creative play, World by A.A.C.E. ensures each child's development is nurtured in a holistic and engaging environment.Innovative Teaching Approaches - At World by A.A.C.E., the educational philosophy is centered around sensory-integrated learning. This method is instrumental in promoting cognitive and emotional development during a child's early years. By engaging all five senses, children are not merely absorbing information but experiencing it, which deepens their understanding and fosters critical thinking and creativity.World By A.A.C.E Programs - World by A.A.C.E. offers a variety of programs designed to provide high-quality educational experiences:Free 3K Program: Aimed at three-year-olds, this program provides high-quality early childhood education. Activities include arts and painting, coloring, learning languages and shapes, writing letters, puzzles, board games, and more, all designed to prepare children for kindergarten.Exploration Summer Camp: Designed to continue learning during the summer break, this program includes sports, talent shows, dramatic plays, arts and crafts, group activities, science projects, nature exploration, cooking, picnics, and summer camp games. It provides children aged two to five with memorable educational experiences.After-School Program: This program extends learning beyond school hours with activities such as math exercises, pretend games, crafts, arts, painting, homework assistance, board games, sports, reading, writing, puppet shows, and finger play. It runs from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., ensuring children have engaging and age-appropriate activities.Sunday Enrichment Classes: These classes offer additional educational experiences for kindergarten to third-grade students every Sunday. Enrichment activities include arts, music, cooking, physical education, and movement, aimed at adding depth to children's holistic education.Mission and Values - World by A.A.C.E. embodies the WORLD values: Wonder, Optimism, Resilient, Limitless, and Dreamers. These values are integrated into every aspect of their teaching, encouraging children to be authentic and grow in a nurturing and academically enriched environment. The mission is to instill pride, purpose, and leadership within each child, creating the leaders of tomorrow.Resources and Community Engagement - World by A.A.C.E. provides a wealth of online resources and daycare fresh meadows to support both parents and children:For Parents: The site offers access to resources and links such as Pathways, PBS Parenting, and Parenting and helps empower parents to assist in effective child learning strategies.For Kids: Provides homework assistance and safe online resources such as Starfall, Scholastic, A.B.C. Mouse, and Sesame Street.General Resources: This section includes links to the National Association for Family Child Care, National Child Care Association, Child Development Resource Center, Child Care Resource Center, and The Montessori Foundation.About World by A.A.C.E. - World by A.A.C.E. is a daycare in Fresh Meadows, New York. The center is dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing, and creative environment that supports children's holistic development. Its programs are designed to inspire children to be their authentic selves and grow into confident leaders.

