Carvant Financial Teams Up With Signzy To Streamline Their Auto Lending Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Signzy Logo

- Ankit RatanNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carvant Financial , a pioneering credit financing company, and Signzy , an innovative AI-powered digital onboarding platform, are delighted to announce their strategic partnership. The partnership aims to craft a seamlessly enhanced user onboarding experience.Signzy is providing Carvant access to essential data to make informed decisions on loans and reduce fraud risk – resulting in a faster, streamlined loan financing experience. Besides this, Signzy also allows bank accounts to be linked in seconds for repayments. Signzy's Bank Account Verification service provides a single endpoint for customisation based on country-specific requirements. Regardless of the chosen flow, the solution ensures efficient verification of global bank accounts.Jeff Cohen CEO of Carvant,“We are excited to partner with Signzy to transform the auto financing experience. With Signzy's bank account verification solution, we can offer our customers a more streamlined and secure process, making it quicker and easier for them to secure financing-even with less than perfect credit. This partnership is a crucial step in our mission to empower consumers and enhance the auto finance market.”This collaboration is going to starkly reduce the processing time for loan approvals and user onboarding. Hence, ultimately elevating the user experience for both the loan providers and borrowers.Ankit Ratan, CEO of Signzy“By providing Carvant Financial with sophisticated tools for bank data access and fraud reduction, we are setting a new standard in the ease and safety of auto financing."About Carvant FinancialSince 2010, Carvant Financial has provided financing for consumers that have less than perfect credit. The programs are designed to give individuals with the ability and the willingness to pay the opportunity to purchase a reliable vehicle, and to improve their credit and future prospects. Carvant's mission is to become a leader in the auto finance market by offering approval based programs that are win-win for the customers and dealers. Their customers are given the opportunity to finance a reliable vehicle and rebuild their credit while the dealers are able to sell more vehicles, profitably.For more information, visit:About SignzySignzy is a market leader in AI-powered digital identity solutions, enabling businesses to seamlessly onboard users while maintaining regulatory compliance across 180+ countries. Signzy takes advanced security measures to safeguard sensitive customer data from fraud and cyber attacks. Signzy's advanced APIs empower businesses to reduce fraud, adhere to legal compliance globally, and create seamless customer experiences in the most cost-effective manner.For more information, visit:

Tanya Narayan

Signzy Technologies

+1 917-725-3169

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn