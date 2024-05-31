Erin Enderlin Featuring Cliff & Susan Release New Collaboration“Last Call”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The award-winning artists released the single on May 31, 2024. They first performed the song together at the 2023 Arkansas Country Awards.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning artists Erin Enderlin and Cliff & Susan are thrilled to announce the release of their collaborative single,“Last Call,” available on May 31, 2024. The song, co-written by Enderlin, was first performed together at the 2023 Arkansas Country (ACMAs), where the artists decided to bring their combined talents to the studio.

“We are so proud and honored to bring this track to the world,” says Cliff, who also mixed and produced“Last Call” at Big Red Dog Productions studio in Arkansas.

“Last Call,” originally recorded by Lee Ann Womack in June 2008, reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. This fresh rendition features Enderlin on lead vocal and guitar, Cliff on background vocal, fiddle, bass guitar, and drums, with Susan adding her background vocals and keys.

Fans can look forward to seeing Cliff & Susan live at the 2024 ACMAs on Monday, June 3rd in Conway, Arkansas. The duo is nominated for Duo of the Year, Album of the Year, and Producer of the Year.

About Erin Enderlin

Erin Enderlin is a force in the country music world, known for her storytelling and vocal prowess. Her accolades include multiple albums, performances at the Grand Ole Opry, and numerous awards from the ACMAs. Her recent songwriting credits include cuts by Willie Nelson and Trisha Yearwood. For more information about Erin Enderlin, visit .

About Cliff & Susan

Cliff & Susan, a dynamic married duo from Little Rock, Arkansas, have an impressive track record that includes international tours, a performance on the Huckabee Show, and multiple nominations and awards from the ACMAs. Their debut album,“Fiddle & Keys” hit the US iTunes Country Albums Top 40. For more information about Cliff & Susan, visit .

