Base2final Solutions Announces Major Update To Designee EFBTM For Aviation Examiners

- Scott Rohlfing, Base2Final Solutions Founder and CEO SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Base2Final Solutions proudly announces the most significant revision of Designee EFBTM since its introduction in 2019. This latest update, driven by the recent release of 11 new Airmen Certification Standards (ACS) documents by the FAA, will ensure compliance and consistency in the application of Department of Transportation orders that govern the FAA's pilot certification process.“We are committed to supporting the aviation community with tools that enhance the evaluation and certification process,” said Scott Rohlfing, Base2Final Solutions Founder and CEO.“The FAA's new standards can be intimidating to even the most experienced airmen. Designee EFBTM provides an easy-to-follow playbook by creating plans of actions for DPE's and Chief Pilots, giving them the confidence to carry out their duties to the high standards required in this profession.”Designee EFBTM has established itself as the essential application for Designated Pilot Examiners (DPE) and Chief Pilots at flight schools across the United States. The new certification standards, which become effective May 31, will impact over 14 oral and flight practical tests required for pilot evaluation and certification.The updated Designee EFBTM will support examiners and those authorized to evaluate in the following areas:Private Pilot.Airplane SEL (Single Engine Land).Airplane MEL (Multi-Engine Land).Airplane SES (Single Engine Sea).Airplane MES (Multi-Engine Sea).Glider Pilot.Sport Pilot.HelicopterCommercial Pilot.Airplane SEL (Single Engine Land).Airplane MEL (Multi-Engine Land).Airplane SES (Single Engine Sea).Airplane MES (Multi-Engine Sea).HelicopterCertified Flight Instructor (Initial)Airline Transport PilotBase2Final Solutions Founder/CEO, Scott Rohlfing is a former Silicon Valley high-tech executive, certifying officer and ten-year FAA Designated Pilot Examiner with numerous authorizations. In addition to being a corporate pilot, and conducting practical tests, Rohlfing also provides CFI renewal, Advanced Ground/ Instrument Ground Instructor certification, and foreign license conversion throughout the San Jose Bay Area and Central California. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the certification process have been instrumental in the development and ongoing improvement of Designee EFBTM.“The feedback we are receiving from all corners of the country is immensely rewarding,” says Rohlfing.“It's gratifying to streamline the FAA changes and help fellow airmen prioritize safety for the next generation of pilots as well as overall safety in the skies for the general public.”For more information about Designee EFBTM and to access the free trial , visit or contact the support team at ....###About Base2Final SolutionsBase2Final Solutions is a leading provider of aviation software solutions designed to streamline and enhance the pilot certification process. Since 2019, Designee EFBTM has been the preferred application for Designated Pilot Examiners and flight school chief pilots across the United States, ensuring compliance with FAA standards and improving the efficiency and accuracy of pilot evaluations.

