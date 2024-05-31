Marketing Intent Wins Three Hermes Creative Awards For Video And Website Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marketing Intent is a sales-focused marketing firm specializing in alternative investments.

Marketing Intent honored with three Hermes Creative Awards for groundbreaking work in alternative investments marketing.

- Cherie Fournier, CEO and Founder of Marketing IntentDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marketing Intent announced today that it has won three 2024 Hermes Creative Awards. Marketing Intent's four-year anniversary promotional video, created in collaboration with Vibrant Media Productions, was awarded a Hermes Platinum Award.This anniversary video celebrated the company's growth since its founding in 2020, and highlighted the positive impacts that Marketing Intent has had for their clients. Marketing Intent's team is experienced in the alternative investments industry and specializes in serving alternative investment sponsors as their clients.In addition to the Platinum Award, Marketing Intent, along with collaborators McGrath + McKenna Design Group, received an honorable mention for Osage Capital Group's website, and a Gold Award for Marketing Intent's website.The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals known for highlighting groundbreaking communicators, designers, marketers, and others working in traditional and emerging media. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the Hermes Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world and recognizes outstanding work in the industry while also supporting the philanthropic efforts of marketing and communication professionals.There were over 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 36 other countries. Judges present the Hermes Platinum Award to entries judged to be the most outstanding in the competition, in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. About 16% of entries win this award."Winning three Hermes Creative Awards in 2024 not only marks a significant milestone but also celebrates our dedication to crafting transformative marketing solutions," said Cherie Fournier, CEO and Founder of Marketing Intent. "This recognition from the prestigious Hermes Creative Awards, as we commemorate our four-year anniversary, underscores our commitment to excellence and our ability to make a substantial impact through innovative marketing strategies and creative work in the alternative investments industry."Last year, Marketing Intent was honored with the Gramercy Institute Strategy Award and two MarCom Gold Awards. Marketing Intent CEO and Founder Cherie Fournier was also honored by GlobeSt. with the Women of Influence Award for marketing and communications. These recent Hermes Creative Awards speak to a continuation of Marketing Intent's commitment to creating high-quality, impactful marketing for every client.About Marketing Intent & Their Collaborators:Marketing Intent is a sales-focused marketing firm specializing in alternative investments. Founded in early 2020 by Cherie Fournier, Marketing Intent strives to provide alternative investment sponsors with quality, sales-focused marketing services and information. Marketing Intent's work spans numerous commercial real estate property types and alternative investment product structures. Find out more about Marketing Intent's work on their website.More information about Vibrant Media Productions' versatile, award-winning approach to video production can be found on their website: .With 30+ years of experience, McGrath + McKenna Design Group provides quality, award-winning branding, packaging, and web design services to clients in a range of industries. Find out more on their website:

Cherie Fournier

Marketing Intent

+1 303-912-7349

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Marketing Intent's award winning 4-Year Anniversary Video