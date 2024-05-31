Northpark Celebrates Small Businesses On 601 Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Northpark to celebrate 601 Day this Saturday

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northpark is shining the spotlight on small businesses this Saturday, June 1, as they celebrate 601 Day. At the heart of Northpark is a steadfast dedication to providing small businesses with a place where they can settle and grow. While Northpark has long been home to department stores and larger brands, it is the small businesses that have imbued Northpark with charm and character for the past 40 years. Northpark not only encourages small businesses to open their doors, but they support and encourage each small business owner along the way. From Northpark's“Shop Local Spotlights'' to creating a welcoming atmosphere that brings in customers, Northpark is constantly finding innovative ways to elevate its small businesses.

“We are honored that so many small businesses have chosen to call Northpark home,” said Alexis Wright Northpark's Local Leasing Manager,.“Each business brings something special to Northpark, and we strive to do all we can to help each business reach their full potential. Our Northpark team has loved getting to know each business owner and their unique story.”

601 Day presents yet another opportunity for Northpark to pay tribute to the local businesses that fill the shopping center. Northpark is encouraging people to visit the center this Saturday, June 1st and support the Jackson metro community by shopping locally. Not only can customers shop at their favorite small businesses, but Northpark will also feature pop ups, giveaways and music. Customers can enjoy a free sip-n-shop, a themed photobooth, a center-wide indoor sidewalk sale, special deals and sales at local retailers and a shopping bag valet. Festivities will commence at noon in the center court on Saturday.

“With small businesses at the heart of who we are at Northpark, it is only fitting to celebrate them on 601 Day,” said Laura Antoon, Northpark's Marketing and Business Development Director.“We look forward to gathering as a community to support our incredible entrepreneurs.”

