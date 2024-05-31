Global Value Web (GVW) Announces ODHSI India First Sciences Symposium: Mumbai, October 5Th 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MUMBAI, INDIA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Value Web (GVW) and OHDSI India Chapter (pronounced Odyssey) are proud to announce this first-of-its-kind symposium in India, focused on Observational Data sciences and Informatics; OHDSI. GVW welcomes stakeholders who are interested in the future of healthcare to participate along with renowned speakers, meet representatives and discuss data driven healthcare in India and globally.



OHDSI Symposium as a part of the Global Digital Health Summit

On 5th of October 2024, OHDSI India together with Global Digital Summit brings together patients, medical specialists and practitioners, government institutions and the industry in one place to set the direction for Digital Health and improve the quality of patient data for global research. The summit provides a global platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies and analytics. It facilitates discussions on large-scale deployment of these new technologies.



The OHDSI symposium, as part of Global Digital Health Summit, will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.



Standardizing data will improve healthcare quality

The main topic of the symposium will be on how we can achieve a validated data set that is ready for research and enables better research objectives in the field of life sciences. According to Louis Hendriks, founder & CEO of GVW, this is the way forward: he says“Secure data gathering, structuring, curation, exchange & analysis of patient data is possible when like-minded individuals and organizations come together. More shared data enables better patient outcomes faster. Converging currently separate data streams into an integrated data stream will increase the speed and quality of medical treatments and result in more effective use of pharmaceuticals, thus better patient outcome.”



Renowned speakers, discussions and networking opportunities

The OHDSI India Symposium serves as a convergence point for various stakeholders in healthcare, including patients, physicians, hospitals, researchers and pharmaceutical companies. Renowned speakers from OHDSI Global, OHDSI EU, and other regional OHDSI chapters will share insights and best practices. Their aim is to inspire you and use new ways of thinking to improve healthcare systems in their current imperfect state.



Be the first to join the OHDSI India Symposium!

To learn more about the OHDSI India chapter and how to register click here: registration form , or email to .... Would you like to know more about the symposium beforehand? Contact OHDSI India at +91 86249 80589 or GVW at +91 80 41528800.



About Global value Web

Global Value Web (GVW) believes that data is the way to unify people, functions and processes in and across organizations. GVW enables better science and resilient business operations:“That's where we excel and what we train our people for.” Through managed services and solutions that transcend existing systems and working methods, with client satisfaction on every level as the ultimate indicator. GVW helps organizations to“Execute for Today” and“Organize for Tomorrow”.







About OHDSI India

The Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics program is a globally extended, multi-stakeholder, interdisciplinary collaboration to bring out the value of health data through large-scale analytics.



OHDSI India Chapter represents a group of OHDSI collaborators located in India who wish to hold local networking events and meetings to address problems specific to their geographic location. The chapter is a joint initiative from Global Value Web, Janssen and JSS AHER.





