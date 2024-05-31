Exclusive: A.J. Ghent And His Singing Guitar Joins The Weekender Festival Performance Lineup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AJ Ghent Performs at The Weekender Festival's Block Party

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Atlanta based group AJ Ghent and his singing guitar will take the stage at The Weekender Festival's Block Party in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Friday, August 9, 2024 bringing his signature fusion of rock, blues, funk, and pop to The Weekender's Block Party Festival stage.Presented in partnership by the Harrisburg Authority and Levels Ready Entertainment, the Mardi Gras themed Block Party Festival will be an evening of entertainment, artistry, food, family, and fun in hopes to EXCITE, EMPOWER, and ELEVATE the Harrisburg community.CEO of Levels Ready Entertainment, co-founder, and visionary, Anwar Curtis, for The Weekender Festival and Harrisburg-native said, "I am excited to have AJ Ghent participate in this year's Weekender Block Party lineup. Each year, our planning committee strives to find new talent and introduce them to the Central Pennsylvania area and the residents of the Harrisburg Housing Authority. I can not wait to see and hear the stories of our young people on how they've become inspired to be the next AJ Ghent once they witness the many different ways he plays the guitar. Educating through entertainment is what The Weekender, as a two-day event, is all about."The immersive show will incorporate audience interaction and staging throughout the venue where every guest will have an up close and personal experience with artists. The exclusive, only-in-Harrisburg spectacular will be packed with a repertoire taking listeners on a journey through AJ Ghent's latest hits and favorites.AJ Ghent is a rare talent that pulls emotion from the deepest part of a listener's soul. When he plays his passion is palpable. He unites his spirit with the spirit of his guitar and he is a masterful entertainer. We are in for a real treat and The Weekender Festival's Block Party is thrilled to welcome AJ Ghent to the lineup," said Oche Bridgeford, Dir. of Communications and Compliance for the Harrisburg Housing Authority.The Weekender Festival's Block Party will take place at Hall Manor Activity Field, 100 Hall Manor PL, Harrisburg, PA, 17104. For more information, visit WeekenderHBG and register for FREE.

