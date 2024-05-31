(MENAFN- The Rio Times) MAM Asset Management has struck a game-changing deal to take over Dia Brasil from Spain's Grupo Dia.



The Brazilian supermarket chain has been under judicial reorganization since March. Although the details remain undisclosed, the deal holds significant promise.



MAM Asset, part of São Paulo-based Banco Master , established a fund to acquire Dia Brasil's operations.



This transaction was carried out for an unnamed private investor, without involvement from Banco Master or key figures Daniel Vorcaro and Augusto Lima.



As part of the agreement announced on Friday, May 31, Grupo will inject 39 million euros into Dia Brasil .







This amount is around R$220 million ($42.31 million). This move marks Grupo Dia's complete exit from Brazil.



It also involves the sale of 100% of Dia Brasil's capital to MAM Asset. Consequently, Grupo Dia will limit its responsibilities in the judicial reorganization process.



Dia Brasil, burdened with a declared debt of R$1.081 billion ($207.88 million), had to take drastic measures.



It announced plans to close 343 of its 587 stores. Additionally, it will close three distribution centers. The company will focus its operations solely in São Paulo.



MAM Asset, led by Daniel Vorcaro, has built a strong reputation. The firm specializes in rescuing financially troubled companies.



They often do this through asset managers or funds connected to Banco Master. Their strategy includes debt renegotiation and value generation for shareholders.

Banco Master's MAM Asset Takes Bold Step in Reviving Dia Brasil

MAM Asset's aggressive moves are not new. The firm has significant stakes in various Brazilian companies. Some of these companies face financial difficulties.



For instance, through WNT, Banco Master invested in Veste (formerly Restoque), Westwing, and TC (formerly TradersClub).



Banco Master also invests in financially healthy companies. Recently, it committed to support a R$ 1.5 billion ($288.46 million) capital increase for Oncoclínicas.



They did this in collaboration with CEO and founder Bruno Ferrari.



This latest move by MAM Asset shows their commitment to revitalizing Dia Brasil. The deal promises a fresh start for the supermarket chain.



It highlights MAM Asset's prowess in turning around struggling companies. This development matters as it could reshape Brazil's retail landscape.

MENAFN31052024007421016031ID1108281339