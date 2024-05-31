(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei's has made significant changes to attract investments in Argentina's natural resources.



These changes, part of ongoing negotiations to advance tax and economic deregulation reforms, focus on royalties and the Incentive for Large Investments (RIGI) .



These reforms are crucial for La Libertad Avanza to secure support for the base laws and fiscal package projects.



The debate moves to the floor next week. If approved, the projects return to the Chamber of Deputies.



The Chamber can approve changes with a simple majority, maintain the original version with a two-thirds majority, or reject i with a simple majority.







However, there were dissensions within the signatures, leading to ongoing negotiations. Further changes may be needed to ensure approval next week.



The fiscal package received ten signatures, seven with dissensions. Of the twenty-one signatures supporting the base law, ten had dissensions.

Milei's Reforms to Attract Foreign Investment

Mining Royalties

Senator José María Carambia from Santa Cruz requested a fiscal package amendment to Article 22 of the Mining Investments Law.



This amendment increases the royalty cap for provinces from 3% to 5%, based on the "mine mouth" value.



Carambia initially demanded a 30% cap. The "mine mouth" value is the initial value obtained minus direct and operational costs.



The mining companies' chamber plans to issue a statement criticizing this change.



They argue it alters the legal framework and increases the tax burden on projects not under RIGI.

Investment Regime Changes

Senator Guadalupe Tagliaferri, a PRO bloc member who negotiated changes in RIGI, stated the revised base law significantly benefits Argentina.



The new version requires investment plans to justify that they won't distort the local market.



It must confirm direct and indirect employment, estimate local integration, and include a local supplier development plan. The application authority must approve these plans.



The updated RIGI aims to "promote the development of local production chains associated with investment projects."



These modifications aim to create a more favorable investment climate. They balance the need for economic reforms with sustainable development goals.



The government's ability to navigate these reforms will significantly impact Argentina's economic landscape.

