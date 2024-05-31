Heatstroke: Several Poll Personnel Die In UP, Bihar On Eve Of Lok Sabha Election Last Phase As Mercury Rises

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Several poll personnel deployed for Lok Sabha polls
in various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have died in the last 24 hours amid rising temperature Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, at least 13 poll personnel died at a hospital following high fever and high blood pressure, the the exact reason for the deaths is being ascertained, reported PTI quoting Dr Raj Bahadur Kamal, the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College Read |
Exit polls 2024: Congress refrains from participating in debates. Here's whyWhen the poll personnel were rushed to hospital, they all had high grade fever and high blood pressure, said doctor home guards among deadSeven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the Chief Medical Officer's office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team are among those died Read | IMD Heatwave Update: Nagpur witnesses record temperature of 56°CTwo dead in Sonbhadra district on-duty polling personnel died allegedly due to heatstroke in UP's Sonbhadra district.\"A polling party was supposed to leave from the dispatch centre in Robertsganj today. Three polling officials including a police personnel and others fell ill due to heat. Two polling officials have died. The CMO mentioned heatstroke-like symptoms were seen in the polling officials who were brought here,\" reported ANI quoting Sonbhadra DM Chandra Vijay Singh Read | Monsoon Tracker: IMD predicts southwest monsoon to advance in THESE states in next 3 days24 dead in BiharAmid intense heatwave, as many as 24 people have lost their lives across Bihar. The temperature in the state has exceeded to 44 degrees Celsius least 5 people died at a hospital in Bihar's Aurangabad districtOn Thursday, four people, including a worker on election duty died in Kaimur district deaths were reported in Bhojpur's Arrah, several security personnel deployed at a polling station in Bihar's Sasaram fell ill due to extreme temperatures Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 trading strategy: 'New investors should avoid trading on poll results day'“Due to the heatwave and excessive temperatures, the security personnel suffered heat stroke. 1-2 out of them are in a serious condition. There are roughly 6-7 people whom I have recently attended,” Dr Ajeet Kumar, of Sasaram's Sadar Hospital said.
