Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was remanded to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal on Friday was produced before the Tis Hazari court in Delhi as his three-day custody ended on Friday. The Delhi Police had arrested Bibhav Kumar on May 18 in connection with the case will now be produced before the court on June 14's Rajya Sabha MP Swati accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting and misbehaving with her when she visited the residence of CM Kejriwal on May 13 happened during hearing todayDuring the hearing on Friday, the Delhi Police had sought a 14-day judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, news agency ANI reported. On May 29, Kumar on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence earlier this month Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), appearing on behalf of Maliwal, submitted that the judicial custody of Kumar is required for proper investigation. He also sought his custody to prevent Kumar from tampering with evidence, and to prevent him from making inducement or threats to any witness counsels Rajat Bhardwaj and Karan Sharma opposed the judicial custody plea. They argued that the accused is in no position to interfere with an investigation or tampering with the evidence. It stated, \"I [Bibhav Kumar] am in no position to induce the witnesses.\"ALSO READ: Bibhav Kumar says Swati Maliwal 'trespassed', AAP MP claims 'death threat' from him: Who said what in court?What happened earlier in the case?On May 28, Bibhav Kumar was remanded to three-day police custody. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava had then submitted that the accused formatted his mobile phone and refused to share the password.

Maliwal's advocate also submitted that police received an interim report from a forensic expert on CCTV footage.“The accused is seen entering the area where the DVR was there. He remained there for 20 minutes. There are chances of tampering with the evidence,” APP argued READ: Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects Bibhav Kumar's bail applicationAPP also submitted that the complainant stated that the accused videographed the incident. He was seen with two mobile phones counsel Rajiv Mohan opposed and submitted that the alleged incident took place on May 13.“There was no complaint for three days, no MLC, FIR was lodged on May 16 and the accused was arrested on

May18,” defence counsel argued also argued that the evidence is being created by defence counsel. Police want custody of the accused till the time he gives a statement that suits their requirements. It is admitted case that the footage of the place of occurrence is not available, Defence counsel submitted READ: Swati Maliwal breaks down in court during Bibhav Kumar's bail hearing, says reportIn this case, no weapon has been used, the accused's counsel submitted. Data of mobile can be retrieved, defence counsel argued. Why an accused would create evidence against him so that police can use it, defence counsel added.\"The accused cannot be compelled to share the password, the accused's counsel argued. FIR is very simple but Prosecution is reading between the lines, Defence counsel argued. There is no evidence on record that the mobile was formatted. The fact of formatting of the phone is not admissible without any report of the forensic report,\" the defence counsel submitted.\"The accused can be examined scientifically, there is no requirement of custody, defence counsel Rajiv Mohan argued. There should be a compelling ground to seek further custody. There is no material with the police to confront the accused with,\" the defence counsel submittedThe APP has opposed the submissions of the defence and said that police have recieved an interim report from a forensic expert regarding the blank portion of the footage. There is a chance of tampering. The accused was using two mobiles, where the second mobile, APP submitted counsel argued that this aspect has not been investigated as to why the complainant went to the CM house. Further, he argued that it is not a murder case where custody is required to recover the weapon. There is no evidence to show that the injuries mentioned in the MLC have been caused by the accused, the defence counsel submitted. MLC is of three days after the incident, defence counsel submitted.(With inputs from ANI)

