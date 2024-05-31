(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Golden Trailer Awards Winners of the Night: Deadpool & Wolverine Win Big

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Last night The Golden Trailer Awards celebrated its 24th annual award show. The unconventional ceremony, hosted by Missi Pyle, honors excellence in feature trailers, teasers, and movie marketing. They recognize the new and innovative, experiential concepts that drive the entertainment industry. A panel of esteemed jury members selected from top-level directors, producers, actors, writers, executives, and advertising creatives determine the winners with Deadpool & Wolverine winning big.THE GTA24 WINNERS LIST HIGHLIGHTS -Legend: Title“SubTitle”, Studio, AgencyGTA24 Show Categories:Best ActionMonkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV SquadBest Animation/FamilyWonka“Silver Linings” Warner Bros., Major MajorBest ComedyAmerican Fiction "Monk", Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative GroupBest DramaNapoleon "Destiny", Sony, MotiveBest Fantasy/AdventureDune Part Two "War", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative GroupBest HorrorLate Night with the Devil - "Shocking", IFC Films, ZEALOTBest Independent TrailerAnatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOTBest MusicBarbie - Just Ken Teaser, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & AssociatesBest TeaserDeadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEANBest ThrillerAnatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOTBest Video Game TrailerCyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, "All In", CD PROJEKT RED, Lord Danger, Modern LogicMost Original TrailerThey Cloned Tyrone, "Freaky", Netflix, GrandSonSummer 2024 Blockbuster TrailerDeadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEANBest Comedy (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a SeriesPalm Royale "Join The Club", Apple TV, Seismic ProductionsBest Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a SeriesGriselda "La Jefa", Netflix, MOCEANAgency of the Year: AV SquadBest of ShowDeadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEANNON SHOW CATEGORIES:Best Documentary (Feature Film) Bio Pic of an IndividualAmerican Symphony, "Butterfly", Netflix, GrandSonBest Documentary (Feature Film) Subject20 Days in Mariupol, Frontline PBS & Associated Press, Jump CutBest Faith Based TrailerUnsung Hero "Miracles" Trailer, Lionsgate, BONDBest Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under 3.1 million)Fremont, Music Box Films, Jump CutBest Motion/Title GraphicsBorderlands: Make It Rain, Lions Gate Films, CreateBest Original ScoreDune Part Two "War", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative GroupBest RomanceMaestro - Awards Summer Trailer, Netflix, Mark Woollen & AssociatesBest Sound EditingMonkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV SquadGolden FleeceThe Kill Room, Shout! Studios, Taylor Nickerson A/V, LLC in partnership with Tonnelier CreativeThe Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice OverBoy Kills World: Trailer, Roadside Attractions, Buddha JonesTrashiest TrailerSuitable Flesh,“Saxy”, RLJE Films, Sequence CreativeBest Foreign ActionGUEST FROM THE FUTURE, Trailer, Vodorod Pictures, Art Pictures Studio, NMG Studio, Trailer ColaBest Foreign Animation/FamilyThe Boy and the Heron, Official English Trailer, Studio Ghibli, GKIDSBest Foreign ComedyThe Movie Emperor Official Trailer, Huanxi Media, Dirty Monkeys Studio, NUROSTARBest Foreign DocumentaryCopa 71 | Trailer, Dogwoof, Intermission FilmBest Foreign DramaAnatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOTBest Foreign HorrorRun Rabbit Run Official Trailer, XYZ Films, ZEALOTBest Foreign Independent TrailerAnatomy Of A Fall Official UK Trailer, Picturehouse, ZEALOTBest Foreign MusicMajor Grom: The Game "Last Hero" Teaser Trailer, BUBBLE, Andrei SolodovnikovBest Foreign TeaserThe Beast - Obliterate Trailer, Sideshow/Janus Films, Mark Woollen & AssociatesBest Foreign ThrillerMonolith,“Listen", Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence CreativeMost Original Foreign TrailerCassandro, Libre, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny HeroTV/STREAMING SERIES NOMINEESBest Action (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesThe Gentlemen - Bleep, Netflix, Netflix Creative StudioBest Animation/Family (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesPercy Jackson and The Olympians "Quest" Teaser Trailer, Disney Branded Television, Ignition CreativeBest Documentary (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesAmerican Nightmare: Truth, Netflix, CreateBest Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesLoki S2 "God", The Walt Disney Studios, AV SquadBest Foreign (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesBodies | Impossible Trailer, Netflix UK, Trailer Park GroupBest Graphics in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesLoki S2 | War, Disney, Trailer Park GroupBest Horror/Thriller (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesThe Fall of the House of Usher "Consequence", Netflix, MOCEANBest Music (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesThe Crown S6, Part Two, Trailer, Netflix, CreateBest Original Score (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesMasters of the Air "Mankind", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative GroupBest Sound Editing in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesThe Gentlemen, Teaser, Netflix, CreateBest Voice Over in a (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesA Real Bug's Life, National Geographic, Rogue PlanetMost Original (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a seriesEnfield Poltergeist, Trailer "Janet", Apple+, X/AVBest Promo for a TV NetworkA Mountain of Entertainment 4.0: Hail Patrick, Paramount+ with SHOWTIMEBest OTO (One Time Only) SpecialStar Wars Movie Marathon :30TV "Event", FX, Daccord CreativeTV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMSBest Action TV SpotMonkey Man "Warrior", Universal Pictures, AV SquadBest Comedy TV SpotBarbie, Loose, Warner Bros, Silk FactoryBest Drama TV SpotKillers of the Flower Moon "Bloodshed", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative GroupBest Fantasy Adventure TV SpotDune Part Two "One Destiny", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative GroupBest Foreign TV SpotFavorite Movies, Tricolor, TricolorBest Graphics in a TV SpotIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Map of Adventures, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny HeroBest Horror TV SpotThe Exorcist: Believer "Drop", Universal Pictures, TRANSITBest Independent TV SpotFerrari "Review", Neon, AV SquadBest Music TV SpotOne Love: Don't Worry, Paramount Pictures, CreateBest Original Score TV SpotThe Marvels, Return of Captain Marvel, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny HeroBest Romance TV SpotPast Lives - TV60 Fate, A24, Mark Woollen & AssociatesBest Sound Editing in a TV spotMonkey Man "Blood", Universal Pictures, AV SquadBest Thriller TV SpotSaltburn, Moth, Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny HeroBest Voice Over TV spotLeave the World Behind - "Survival PSA", Netflix, ZEALOTMost Original TV SpotThe Fall Guy "Everything", Universal Pictures, AV SquadComplete List of Winners available upon request.

