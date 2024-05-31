Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Rehabilitation Services Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Medical Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

May 31, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Medical Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the medical rehabilitation services market size is predicted to reach $246.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the medical rehabilitation services market is due to the increasing instances of drug abuse, alcoholism, and depression. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical rehabilitation services market share. Major players in the medical rehabilitation services market include Charles River Laboratories, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, SWORD Health, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation.

Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Segments

.By Service: Outpatient Rehabilitation Services, Inpatient Rehabilitation Services

.By Therapy: Occupational Therapy, Speech And Language Therapy, Physical Therapy, Cognitive Therapy, Other Therapies

.By Application: Orthopedic, Neurological, Cardiologic, Pulmonary, Sports Related Injuries, Other Applications

.By End-use: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehab Centers, Homecare Settings, Physiotherapy Centersv

.By Geography: The global medical rehabilitation services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical rehabilitation services encompass a range of therapies and interventions aimed at restoring physical, cognitive, and emotional function following illness, injury, or surgery. These services focus on maximizing independence, improving quality of life, and promoting recovery through personalized treatment plans. They are customized to individual needs and often involve multidisciplinary collaboration among healthcare professionals.

