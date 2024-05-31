“AI Copy Trading” Enters The Market

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Labuan, Malaysia, 31st May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Tradematics announced a launch of a new feature for its global trading community. Based on AI, virtual traders has commissioned its daily trading activity via of Tradematics. Various trading and investing strategies are introduced by, among others, TraderAndy, TraderEma or TraderBob. Clients can choose automatic copying based on the strategy, portfolio and results of the best AI traders, whose average monthly return will be evaluated biweekly.

“Hi, I am Andy.” These were the opening words by Andy, a virtual analyst accompanying clients of Tradematics, when the broker was announcing its market entry in 2022. Andy has been collecting and processing data from tools such as Autochartist, Trading Central, Financial statements, Analyst's rating, Sentiment of traders from Tradematics' Mobile App and many others to the benefit of clients. Today, Andy and his other AI colleagues, are ready for substantial upgrade:“Now the clients can find traders based on artificial intelligence whose strategies align with their goals. They can review the performance history and risk levels. Once they select their trader to follow they can start copying his/her trades automatically.”

Tradematics, which is the world's 1st broker powered by AI, offers more than 1 500 trading instruments such as forex, stock indices, equities and commodities. Tradematics is a registered brand name of Golden Brokers Ltd., which is Labuan-based company that provides trading in Contracts for Difference (“CFDs”) across major products such as forex, commodities, indices and shares to individual as well as professional traders.



