Team India Champions Announce Squad For World Championship Of Legends

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The world is set to witness an unparalleled spectacle of cricketing excellence as iconic stars like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina will once again represent India on the field. The Team India Champions will be playing in the inaugural World Championship of Legends set to take place in the United Kingdom in July. The has bolstered the backing of the England and Wales Board (ECB).

Suresh Raina, RP Singh, and Rahul Sharma were present at the unveiling of the team jersey and announced the 14-member squad that will take part in the upcoming tournament.

“I have always had a very special connection with England and the opportunity to play here once again for India Champions holds immense meaning for me. The NatWest Finals still evoke unforgettable emotions. I am eagerly looking forward to the incredible atmosphere, the enthusiastic fans, and the vibrant crowds that make playing in the UK such a unique and memorable experience,” said captain Yuvraj Singh.

The World Championship of Legends aims to invoke the nostalgia of past clashes between top international teams like England, India, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa and will feature the biggest names in cricket like Bret Lee, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pieterson, Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi and Jacques Kallis.

Standing alongside the Indian greats is both inspiring and a testament to the enduring legacy of our cricketing tradition and heritage. Additionally, England evokes a profound sense of our team's spirit and is reflective of our brand's fundamental values. As we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to grace this hallowed ground, our objective will be to exhibit and embrace cricketing excellence reaffirming our position as champions and ambassadors of Indian Cricket,“ said Suresh Raina while unveiling the jersey.

Team India Champions squad: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkreet Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni.