Hope Govt Will Rethink Its Policy On Release Of Political Prisoners: Mirwaiz

Farooq was allowed to offer Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here after four weeks.

Speaking to reporters after the prayers, Mirwaiz said he expects the“new government” at the Centre to understand the situation in the valley and take such initiatives which would help in establishing sustained peace.

“The Hurriyat Conference has always said the resolution will come through dialogue, and we have suffered for that also,” he said.

He alleged several youths and political prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir were still in jail.

“The process of verification for jobs and passports has also been complicated and I think the government needs to show some leniency on these aspects,” he said, adding“we expect the government will change its policy, show some leniency and move forward with a humane and realistic approach”.

