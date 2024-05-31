President Of Finland Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, made aphone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, on May 30, Azernews reports.
During the phone conversation, they exchanged views onAzerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29 and Political issues in theregion.
The President of Finland confirmed his participation in COP29 inresponse to President Ilham Aliyev's invitation.
