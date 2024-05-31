Azerbaijan At UNESCO Highlights Pivotal Role Of Youth In Global Climate Negotiations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The event dedicated to World Environment Day, themed "ConnectingPeople and the Planet Through Education," took place at UNESCO'sheadquarters, Azernews reports.

The session commenced with an opening address by StefaniaGiannini, UNESCO's Deputy Director-General for Education, followedby panel discussions moderated by Giannini and featuring renownedsingers Farrah al-Dibani and Ricky Key. The panels delved into thepivotal roles of education and art in fostering climate changeawareness and sustainable development among youth.

A highlight of the event was intergenerational panel discussionsmoderated by Sahana Kaur, representative of the Youth ClimateMovement (YOUNGO). Discussions revolved around strategies forenhancing environmental consciousness in schools and communities,promoting lifelong learning for sustainable development, andpreparing for future challenges, including COP29. Speakers includedElman Abdullayev, representing South Africa's climate commission,co-founder of the North American Youth Water Parliament, Honduras'Minister of Education, the head of the Children of the EarthInstitute, and Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

Abdullayev underscored COP29's significance, slated to be heldin Baku later this year, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth inglobal climate negotiations. He highlighted Azerbaijan'sdeclaration of 2024 as the "Year of Green World Solidarity" and thenation's commitment to fostering intergenerational solidarity.

Emphasizing the need for robust national climate plans to combatemissions, Abdullayev stressed the importance of developingrequisite skills and human capital for plan implementation.

COP29's goal, according to the ambassador, is to establish aplatform for achieving zero emissions for future generations. Heurged all nations to take more decisive actions in combatingclimate change.

As Azerbaijan remains committed to prioritizing green energyinitiatives and implementing measures to combat climate change,COP29 serves as a catalyst for advancing these efforts andpositioning the country as a key contributor to the global shifttoward renewable energy. With ongoing projects and strategicinitiatives in place, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to leverage itsfavorable geostrategic location and abundant natural resources todrive sustainable development and address climate change challengesboth regionally and internationally.

Azerbaijan's successful integration into the global community isevident amidst these developments, as the country continues to playa significant role in advancing global interests. A testament toAzerbaijan's integration into the global community lies in itssuccessful collaborations with international organizations. Thecountry holds membership in prominent bodies like UNESCO, the UN,the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OSCE, the Non-AlignedMovement, and the Organization of Turkic States.

It should be noted in a bid to bolster education, culture, andheritage, Azerbaijan's relationship with UNESCO has deepened sinceits inception in 1992. The partnership has seen activeparticipation from Azerbaijan in UNESCO's diverse array of programsand initiatives.

UNESCO's recognition of several sites within Azerbaijan as WorldHeritage Sites has been a pivotal aspect of this collaboration designation not only safeguards the nation's cultural richesbut also serves as a catalyst for tourism and economic growth.

Moreover, UNESCO's support for educational endeavors inAzerbaijan has been substantial, focusing on enhancing educationalaccess initiatives. Cultural exchange and dialogue have thrivedthrough Azerbaijan's involvement in UNESCO's cultural events,exhibitions, and forums. This participation has not only showcasedAzerbaijan's diverse cultural heritage but has also fosteredintercultural understanding and collaboration.

Azerbaijan's active engagement in UNESCO's decision-makingprocesses underscores its commitment to advancing UNESCO's missionof promoting peace through international cooperation in education,science, and culture.

Today, Azerbaijan stands as a beacon of multiculturalism andtolerance, actively promoted within its borders. Its advancedeconomic standing and vibrant cultural engagement reflect itsposition as a dynamic player on the global stage. Notably,Azerbaijan has established a political and economic frameworkaligned with international standards.

In its relatively brief period of independence, Azerbaijan hasgarnered support from 155 countries worldwide and served as anon-permanent member of the UN Security Council from 2012 to 2013 this tenure, Azerbaijan effectively chaired the council ontwo occasions, showcasing its diplomatic prowess and commitment toglobal security.

Azerbaijan's multifaceted engagement on the global stageunderscores its commitment to promoting peace, cooperation, andsustainable development. Through its active participation ininternational organizations and initiatives, Azerbaijan continuesto play a significant role in addressing global challenges andadvancing shared goals. As a non-permanent member of the UNSecurity Council and through its diplomatic endeavors, Azerbaijanhas demonstrated its capacity to contribute meaningfully to globalsecurity and stability. Moving forward, Azerbaijan remains poisedto further enhance its international partnerships and make lastingcontributions to the global community.