France's Lecornu On Ukrainian Strikes Inside Russia: Ukraine Has Every Right To Retaliate

France gives "diplomatic permission" to Ukraine to use French weapons for strikes on Russian soil.

French Sebastien Lecornu told this to franceinfo , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine has every right to retaliate," Lecornu said, adding that "there is nothing new here in terms of international law."

According to him, this "diplomatic permission" is simply an application of the law.

"A country that has been attacked can retaliate against centers of military aggression in another territory," Lecornu said.

"It is Russia that is changing its way of waging war and in particular by retreating behind its border. So it is Russia that has also carried this risk of seeing its own territory struck. The roles must not be reversed," the minister added.

Lecornu also stressed that 'weapons given to Ukraine allow Ukraine to defend itself and this does not make France a co-belligerent power."

The minister also said he was not aware of the use of French weapons outside of Ukraine at this time.

Photo: armradio