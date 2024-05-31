Peace Formula, Energy, Weapons: Shmyhal, EU Ambassadors Discuss Ukraine's Priorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal has discussed current issues and Ukraine's priorities with the ambassadors of the EU countries.

He announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Shmyhal, this is "the launch of Ukraine's membership negotiations in June, the implementation of reforms, the seizure of Russian assets, the Peace Formula, energy, and weapons."

Shmyhal said it was important for Ukraine to be able to use the weapons of its partners for strikes inside Russia, which will help strengthen the country's ability to defend itself.

He thanked the countries that have already announced this possibility publicly.

"Another priority is artillery ammunition. I thanked the Czech Republic for the initiative. We are counting on rhythmic and continuous deliveries of shells. We also considered the topic of increasing the production of Ukrainian weapons," Shmyhal said.

He also emphasized the need for air defense. At least seven Patriot systems and F-16 fighter jets will significantly help protect people and critical infrastructure, Shmyhal said.

The participants in the meeting paid special attention to energy.

"I thanked [the EU ambassadors] for the provision of the necessary equipment to restore facilities. I also called [on them] to consider increasing the capacity of electricity import from 1.7 GW to 2.2 GW. This is important against the background of Russian energy terror," Shmyhal said.

He thanked the EU countries for their "unwavering support and understanding of urgent needs to continue the struggle for our common values."

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal/Telegram