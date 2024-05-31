Zelensky: Russia Preparing To Carry Out Aggressive Provocations In Baltic Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia is demonstrating that it may be ready to commit aggressive provocations in the Baltic region.

He said this at a joint press with the participants in the third Ukraine-Nordic summit, Ukrinform reports.

"Putin has the ability to spread war. The situation is not as good as he tries to make it out to be, but he can still spread terror against our cities and villages in an attempt to expand the war zone, and he is training more forces near our borders. Russia is also signaling that it may be ready to commit aggressive provocations, in particular, against the borders in the Baltic region," Zelensky said.

He stressed that air defense was the key to positive changes for Ukraine at the front and in the war in general.

"Russia does not have any major fundamental advantage, apart from guided aerial bombs, missiles and combat aircraft. We must do everything we can to destroy Russian military aircraft, just as we are already destroying Russian warships in the Black Sea. To do so, we need Patriot air defense systems. And today we talked about how to speed up the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine. And I thank all my colleagues for their understanding," Zelensky said.