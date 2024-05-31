Media Source: Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon Kills Person, Injures Another

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 31 (KUNA) -- A person was killed another injured due to an Israeli Occupation airstrike targeting an ambulance in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, said a media source on Friday.
According to the National News Agency (NNA), the attack was verified by the operation room of the Civil Defense and "Islamic" health Authority.
The NNA also said that the resistance forces launched a drone assault against Israeli Iron dome batteries in Al-Zaora.
Since October of 2023, Lebanon had been witnessing military escalation with Israel especially in the southern parts of the country. (end)
ayb
MENAFN31052024000071011013ID1108281250
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.