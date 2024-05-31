Media Source: Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon Kills Person, Injures Another

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 31 (KUNA) -- A person was killed another due to an Israeli targeting an ambulance in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, said a media source on Friday.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), the attack was verified by the operation room of the Civil Defense and "Islamic" Authority.

The NNA also said that the resistance forces launched a drone assault against Israeli Iron dome batteries in Al-Zaora.

Since October of 2023, Lebanon had been witnessing military escalation with Israel especially in the southern parts of the country. (end)

