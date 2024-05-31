Crown Prince To Open Second Edition Of Tawasol Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) - The second edition of the "Tawasol Forum 2024," under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, will commence tomorrow, Saturday.The full-day event will be streamed live on social media, TV channels, and through the Foundation's offices across governorates, ensuring broad participation in the dynamic discussions among decision-makers and young Jordanians on critical national issues."Tawasol" fosters an engaging for exchanging ideas and visions aligned with Jordanian society's interests and youth aspirations. It serves as a constructive space for analyzing challenges and solutions with input from various sectors, empowering youth and the public to actively contribute to decision-making.The forum aims to inspire positivity, optimism, and meaningful dialogue, exploring opportunities and innovative solutions to national challenges. By promoting an open and transparent atmosphere, "Tawasol" seeks to build trust, enhance cooperation, and strengthen the democratic process in Jordan.Throughout the year, the Crown Prince Foundation tracks key debates, public issues, and national trends, addressing them in the "Tawasol" forum through expert-led discussions. This initiative aims to provide a solid foundation for shaping a brighter future for Jordan.