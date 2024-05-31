New Novel Shines A Spotlight On The Constant Need For Child Advocates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Cry For Help In The Silence

A Cry For Help In The Silence

- The Gospel of Luke 12:3AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- J.B. Harding recounts the arduous trials of a young boy enduring horrible circumstances in SAVING JOEY PETERSON ($17.99, paperback, 9781630501150; $8.99, e-book, 9781630501167).Joey had no idea he was adopted. But when he finds out, it shatters his entire world. To make matters worse, his adoptive parents struggle with alcoholism, hire a live-in nanny, who's a pedophile, and then attempt to cover it up when they discover her plans to abuse their son. Although the Petersons have strong political backing, two social workers and a schoolteacher work tirelessly to have Joey removed from their home, as his disruptive behavior cries out for solidarity and justice.Mr. Harding said he was inspired by "the broken adoption system in the United States of America during the late 1950s and 60s, and most likely today."J. B. Harding was born and raised in the Midwest. He served in the U.S. military. He attended several American universities while stationed in Germany and has a degree in business management. Including his military service, Mr. Harding spent 40 years living abroad. He taught English as a second language in Italy's public and private schools, as well as IT and HRM at a private university. He has also traveled to various European and Latin American nations. Mr. Harding and his Italian-national wife currently live in the Midwestern Region of the U.S. They are staunch believers in God and the Bible, and strongly support traditional family values.

J. B. Harding

Not Applicable at this time

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X