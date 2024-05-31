The Latest And Most Impactful Project In The World Of Real-World Assets: ATMSPACES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GLOBAL ATM SPACE PROVIDER FOR BANKS

The ATMSPACES is an innovative leases unused areas in high pedestrian traffic zones and converts them into ATM spaces, which are then leased to banks.

TALLIIN, ROTERMANNI, ESTONIA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Latest and Most Impactful Project in the World of Real-World Assets: ATMSPACESNews:The ATM Tokenization Project is an innovative initiative that leases unused areas in high pedestrian traffic zones and converts them into ATM spaces, which are then leased to banks. This project utilizes idle areas belonging to public institutions and private individuals, making banking services more accessible within cities. Additionally, it tokenizes these physical spaces as real-world assets and offers them to investors.In Indonesia, Malaysia, the UK, Singapore, and Turkey, idle spaces owned by public institutions and private properties are being transformed into ATM spaces through the ATMSPACES project.Tokenization of Real-World Assets:The project is based on converting physical assets in the real world into digital tokens. These assets, created by leasing unused areas and converting them into ATM spaces, are tokenized using Blockchain technology and offered to investors. These tokens provide investors with a share of the rental income, increase the liquidity of these assets, and allow access to a broader investor base.The project transforms unused public and private property spaces into ATM locations, enhancing both the utilization of these areas and increasing financial access. The demand for leasing these spaces rises as ATMs are the quickest and most cost-effective means for people to access cash for their daily needs. Banks, especially digital banks, have made announcements and taken actions to increase the number of ATMs, making this project even more attractive.Additionally, ATMSPACES facilitates the identification of demand and needs for ATM spaces from both banks and citizens by placing the following forms on their website:You can fill out the New ATM Location Suggestions Form for locations considered most suitable for the project. New ATM Location Suggestions FormTo better understand your investment preferences and goals, you can fill out the Preliminary Application Form. Preliminary Application FormTo help identify areas in need of ATM services or to report a place that could be an ATM location and collaborate with us, you can fill out the ATM Needs in My Area Form. ATM Needs in My Area FormAdvantages:.Liquidity: The tokenization of real-world assets allows investors to easily buy and sell their assets, thus increasing market liquidity..Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology makes transactions transparent, secure, and traceable..Accessibility: Both small and large investors can easily access these tokenized assets and diversify their investments..Passive Income: Token holders regularly receive a share of the rental income from the ATM spaces.The ATM Tokenization Project (ATMSPACES) aims to revitalize unused spaces, contribute to the urban economy, and provide investors with a new source of income. With this innovative project, they aim to stimulate the local economy and bring the advantages of Blockchain technology to investors.For more detailed information, you can visit their website:Contact: ...

