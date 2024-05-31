Global Structural Heart Devices Market To Be Worth $22.64 Bn By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Vantage Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Structural Heart Devices Market

Structural Heart Devices Size 2024 | Share by Top Companies, Trends, In-Depth Analysis and Growth Forecast 2030

- Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Vantage Market Research the Global Structural Heart Devices Market is expected to reach a value of USD 10.95 Billion in 2022. The Structural Heart Devices Market is projected to showcase a CAGR of 9.50% from 2023 to 2030 and is estimated to be valued at USD 22.64 Billion by 2030.

The structural heart devices market encompasses a range of medical devices used to treat structural heart conditions, such as congenital heart defects, valvular heart disease, and . These devices include heart valve repair and replacement devices, occludes, annuloplasty rings, and other implants designed to support or replace damaged heart structures. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally, advances in minimally invasive surgical techniques, and the aging population which is more susceptible to heart conditions. Innovations in medical technology and favorable government policies supporting healthcare infrastructure further fuel market growth.

Market Dynamics

The structural heart devices market is characterized by several dynamic factors that influence its growth and development. One of the primary drivers is the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, which increases the demand for effective treatment options. Advances in medical technology, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and mitral valve repair, have significantly improved patient outcomes and expanded the market. Additionally, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures due to their reduced recovery times and lower risk of complications supports market expansion.

Regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursement policies also play a critical role in market dynamics. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are increasingly recognizing the importance of structural heart disease treatment, leading to supportive regulations and financial incentives. However, the market faces challenges such as high costs of devices and procedures, stringent regulatory requirements, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals proficient in these advanced techniques.

Top Companies in Global Structural Heart Devices Market:

▪ Medtronic plc; Braile Biomedica

▪ St. Jude Medical Inc.

▪ Medical Technology Est.

▪ Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

▪ Boston Scientific Corporation; LivaNova PLC

▪ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

▪ Cryolife Inc.

▪ JenaValve Technology Inc

Global Structural Heart Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

▪ Heart Valve Devices

▪ Occluders and Delivery Systems

▪ Annuloplasty Rings

▪ Accessories

By Procedure

▪ Replacement

▪ Repair

Recent Development:

Medtronic: Expanded US release of the Evolut FX TAVR system, a new-generation self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement system. This launch focused on features that improve ease-of-use and valve deployment for doctors.

Genesis MedTech Group: Completed the acquisition of JC Medical, a company specializing in transcatheter valve replacement products for minimally invasive heart disease treatment. This acquisition strengthens Genesis MedTech's position in the market, particularly in China

Top Trends

Several key trends are shaping the structural heart devices industry . One major trend is the shift towards minimally invasive procedures. Innovations in catheter-based technologies and imaging techniques have made it possible to perform complex heart repairs without the need for open-heart surgery. This trend is expected to continue as new devices and techniques are developed, offering patients safer and more effective treatment options.

Another significant trend is the increasing adoption of transcatheter heart valve replacement and repair devices. These devices have shown excellent clinical outcomes and are becoming the standard of care for many patients with valvular heart disease. The development of next-generation devices with improved designs and materials is expected to further drive this trend.

Personalized medicine and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in diagnostics and treatment planning are also emerging trends. AI and ML can analyze large datasets to predict patient outcomes and optimize treatment strategies, leading to more personalized and effective care. Furthermore, ongoing research and development in biomaterials and tissue engineering are likely to result in more durable and biocompatible structural heart devices in the future.

Top Report Findings

▪ The global structural heart devices market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.50% over the next decade.

▪ The transcatheter heart valve segment dominates the market, driven by the increasing prevalence of valvular heart diseases and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

▪ North America holds the largest market share due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of key market players.

▪ Technological advancements and new product launches are key strategies adopted by major players to maintain their market position.

▪ Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure.

▪ The market faces challenges such as high costs of devices and procedures, stringent regulatory requirements, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

▪ The aging population and increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases are major drivers of market growth.

▪ Collaborative partnerships and strategic alliances among key players are enhancing product development and market penetration.

Challenges

The structural heart devices market faces several challenges that could hinder its growth. One of the primary challenges is the high cost associated with these devices and the procedures involved. Despite the availability of advanced technologies, the financial burden on patients and healthcare systems can be substantial, limiting access to treatment, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Regulatory hurdles also pose significant challenges. The process of obtaining regulatory approval for new devices is often lengthy and complex, requiring extensive clinical trials and data to demonstrate safety and efficacy. This can delay the introduction of new products to the market and increase development costs.

Another challenge is the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals trained in the use of advanced structural heart devices. The complexity of these procedures requires specialized training and expertise, and there is a growing need for more interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons with the necessary skills. Additionally, the integration of new technologies and techniques into clinical practice requires continuous education and training, which can be resource-intensive.

Opportunities

Despite the challenges, the structural heart devices market offers numerous opportunities for growth and innovation. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases presents a significant market opportunity as the demand for effective treatment options continues to rise. This is particularly true in emerging markets, where improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are creating new opportunities for market expansion.

Technological advancements also offer significant opportunities. Innovations in device design, materials, and surgical techniques are continuously improving patient outcomes and expanding the range of treatable conditions. The development of next-generation devices that are more durable, biocompatible, and easier to use will further drive market growth.

The trend towards personalized medicine and the use of AI and ML in healthcare presents new opportunities for the structural heart devices market. These technologies can enhance diagnostic accuracy, optimize treatment planning, and improve patient outcomes, leading to more personalized and effective care.

Key Questions Answered in the Structural Heart Devices Market Report

* What is the current size of the structural heart devices market, and what is its expected growth rate over the next decade?

* Which segments of the market are expected to experience the highest growth?

* What are the key drivers of market growth?

* What are the major challenges facing the structural heart devices market?

* How are technological advancements impacting the market?

* Which regions hold the largest market share, and why?

* What are the key strategies adopted by major players in the market?

* What are the emerging trends in the structural heart devices market?

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market for structural heart devices, driven by several factors. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region, particularly in the United States, creates a significant demand for effective treatment options. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in the U.S., highlighting the need for advanced structural heart devices.

The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure also supports market growth. North America is home to some of the world's leading medical institutions and research centers, which are at the forefront of developing and adopting new technologies. The presence of major market players in the region further enhances the availability and adoption of advanced structural heart devices.

Regulatory support and favorable reimbursement policies also play a crucial role in the market's growth. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several innovative structural heart devices in recent years, facilitating their market entry. Additionally, Medicare and private insurers provide coverage for many structural heart procedures, making them more accessible to patients.

