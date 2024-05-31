Datar Cancer Genetics Publishes Real-World Data Highlighting The Benefits Of Multi-Omics Tumor Profiling At ASCO 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Datar Cancer Genetics

GUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG) today announced the publication of data related to the clinical utility and benefits of multi-omics tumor profiling at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (Chicago, May 31 - June 04).DCG's findings from real-world and clinical study patients demonstrate the advantages of multi-analyte and multi-omics tumor profiling (known as Encyclopedic Tumor Analysis, 'ETA'), which can assist in more effective clinical decision-making in the treatment of solid organ cancers, especially those cancers which are difficult to treat.Personalising the anti-cancer regimen for each patient, based on the unique molecular and functional characteristics of the tumor interactome, can reduce the risks of treatment failure and potentially improve clinical response. The data demonstrates how ETA-based multi-analyte tumor profiling can facilitate the detection of therapeutically and prognostically relevant markers, identify a broader repertoire of potentially targetable variants including novel or emerging features, and provide organ-agnostic therapeutic and prognostic insight, which may be especially useful in rare and aggressive cancer types. This innovative approach also helps in the selection of safer and more efficacious personalised regimens, which can yield tangible progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) benefits in difficult-to-treat, advanced refractory cancers.DCG's findings are reported in:E13124: Outcomes of Personalised Therapy Guided by Exacta Encyclopedic Tumor Analysis for Women with Broadly Refractory Advanced Breast Cancer.2033: Evaluation of Survival Outcomes in Solid Organ Cancer Patients with Brain Metastasis Treated with Exacta Encyclopedic Tumor Analysis Based Treatments.E15064: Multi-dimensional Tumor Profiling and Its Meaningful Impact on Personalised Therapy Outcomes: Insights from a Real-World study.E21572: Real World Experience of Molecular Landscape of Uveal Melanomas: Implications for Personalised Medicine Strategies.E12566: Molecular Profiling in ABC: Is Complementary Testing with Tissue and Plasma Necessary and Clinically Relevant?E20602: Spectrum of HER2 Alterations in NSCLC: Comparative Analysis of Tissue and Liquid Biopsies in Lung Cancer shows Equivalence.E20600: Exploring the Significance of MET Over-expression by Gene Expression Profiling Versus Immuno-histochemistry in an EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancer Cohort.3054: Enhancing Cancer Detection Through AI-Driven High Content Analysis of Circulating Tumor Cells.E15056. Pre- and Post-Radical Surgery Comparative Quantification of Circulating Tumor Cells and Circulating Tumor-Associated Cells.E14675. In vitro Cell Killing Proficiency of Autologous Immune Cells Educated with Allogenic Multi-Cancer Tumor Cell Lysate.The posters will be presented on 01 June, 2024, between 09:00 am – 12:00 pm CT (Central Time) in Hall A, at the ASCO meeting. The DCG data spans ten publications, and abstracts and posters will be available to registered attendees on the ASCO Congress platform.About DCGDCG is a leading cancer research corporation specialising in non-invasive techniques for better cancer detection, diagnosis, and management of cancer. DCG has molecular genomic laboratories in the United Kingdom (U.K.) and India. The facilities are accredited by College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, and ISO27001. DCG also has a state-of-the-art lab facility in Raleigh, United States of America (U.S.A.) and an office in Germany. Our team of scientists, clinicians and experts, based out of the U.K., Germany, U.S.A. and India, help advance our innovative technologies for better cancer management.

Vineet Datta

Datar Cancer Genetics

...