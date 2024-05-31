Assette Launches Assette Certified Expert (ACE) Training Program For Investment Data Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Assette has launched the Assette Certified Expert (ACE) program available to both asset management personnel and and business consultants.

- Thusith Mahanama, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Assette.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Assette , a leading provider of software that gives asset management firms the power to turn investment data into accurate and impactful content, today launched the Assette Certified Expert (ACE ) program. The program is available to both internal asset management personnel and technology and business consultants serving the asset management business.

The ACE program trains professional services consultants, developers and marketers on how best to implement and begin using Assette software to streamline their content automation efforts. From initial set-up to connecting data sources and editing and sharing content such as pitchbooks, client presentations, fact sheets and due diligence questionnaires, the training program provides hands-on experience and learning geared towards an individual's role with the software.

“As Assette grows to become the standard in the asset management data and marketing automation space, having a team inside your asset management firm or at your technology consultant certified in implementing Assette increases the efficiency and efficacy of Assette in meeting your business development and marketing goals,” said Thusith Mahanama, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Assette.

The focus of the ACE program for developers and IT professionals is on using Python to interface and surface data from any source including Snowflake, databases, APIs and even Excel/CSV files. For marketers the focus is on day-to-day usage of the software such as authoring templates, batch delivery, qualitative data management and workflow creation. The ACE training program was developed based on Assette's more than 20 years of implementing the software for asset management firms of all sizes and with a variety of technical infrastructure.

“As Assette continues to grow our client base, ACE certification gives users and potential users peace of mind that the person on their internal team or at their consultant is qualified to help them achieve the most with this powerful software,” said Mahanama.

Several leading consulting firms have already completed the ACE program and are now Assette Certified Partners including Acuity Knowledge Partners, Cutter Associates and Olmstead.

To learn more about the ACE please click here.

###

About Assette:

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Assette automates the data enablement, content creation, approval and delivery of an asset management firm's sales and client content using their data platform of choice. From first contact with a prospect to sharing perspective with long standing clients, firms can create, approve, and deliver sales materials, client reports, investment commentary, portal communications, DDQs and more in Assette software. For more information:

