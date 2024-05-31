Direct Air Capture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Direct Air Capture Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Direct Air Capture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Direct Air Capture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the direct air capture market size is predicted to reach $0.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.3%.

The growth in the direct air capture market is due to increasing environmental concerns, such as greenhouse gas emissions. North America region is expected to hold the largest direct air capture market share. Major players in the direct air capture market include Mosaic Materials Inc., Sunfire GmbH, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Climeworks AG, and Carbon Clean Solutions Limited.

Direct Air Capture Market Segments

.By Product: Absorption-Based Direct Air Capture (SDAC), Adsorption-Based Direct Air Capture (DAC), Membrane-Based Direct Air Capture (DAC), Cryogenic-Based Direct Air Capture (DAC)

.By Scale: Pilot-Scale, Demonstration-Scale, Commercial-Scale

.By Source: Electricity, Heat

.By Application: Carbon Capture, And Storage (CCS), Carbon Capture, Utilization And Storage (CCUS)

.By End- Use: Oil And Gas, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Chemicals, Healthcare, Other End-Uses

.By Geography: The global direct air capture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Direct air capture is a technology designed to remove carbon dioxide directly from the ambient air. The process typically involves passing air over chemical sorbents or liquid solvents, which selectively react with CO2, allowing other air components to pass through. Once CO2 is captured, it is stored in underground geological formations or used in products such as concrete.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Direct Air Capture Market Characteristics

3. Direct Air Capture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Direct Air Capture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Direct Air Capture Market Size And Growth

27. Direct Air Capture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Direct Air Capture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

