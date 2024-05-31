Mumbai Celebrates Leadership Excellence: A Recap Of The 3Rd Edition Of The Asia Leadership Awards Held On 30Th May 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asia Leadership Awards: Honouring the Leaders of Tomorrow

- Jessica Morgan - VP Marketing - Leadership Federation

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mumbai Celebrates Leadership Excellence: A Recap of the 3rd Edition of the Asia Leadership Awards

In line with The Leadership Federation 's commitment to fostering leadership excellence, the recently held 3rd edition of the Asia Leadership Awards in Mumbai on May 30th, 2024, proved to be a phenomenal success. This prestigious event, hosted at the Radisson Blu Mumbai International Hotel, celebrated outstanding leaders from across Asia who are making a significant impact in their respective fields.

Generative AI Summit – Mumbai Chapter

A significant segment of the event was dedicated to the Generative AI Summit – Mumbai Chapter. This summit brought together AI experts, industry leaders, and innovators to explore the future of artificial intelligence and its implications for various industries. The discussions highlighted cutting-edge advancements and practical applications of generative AI.

Launch of the Laureate Assembly

The event also marked the launch of The Leadership Federation's new initiative, the Laureate Assembly. The Laureate Assembly is a prestigious global organization dedicated to recognizing and celebrating exceptional achievements across diverse fields

Celebrating Leadership and Achievement

The Chief Guest for the event was Mr. Harjeet Khanduja - Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Reliance Jio. Prominent speakers included Ms. Payal Nanjiani - Founder & CEO of The Payal Nanjiani Leadership Company, Mr. Prasanna Raghavan - Head of Finance & Sustainability and Energy Savings at ASCOTT, Dr. Debajyoti Mukhopadhyay - Director of WIDiCoReL Research Lab, Mr. Aakash Singh - Founder of REXruiters, Mr. Mahesh Singhi - Founder and Managing Director of Singhi Advisors, Mr. Kinjal Chaudhary - President of Human Resources at Cadila Pharmaceuticals, and Mr. Devendrasingh Rajput - COO of Diagnostics at Apollo Health and Lifestyle.

List of Winners at the 3rd Asia Leadership Awards:

.Rupal Jain - Excellence in Operation and Strategy - Chip Manufacturing

.Blue Eyed Digital Technologies - PROGRAMMATIC COMPANY OF THE YEAR

.Aniruddh Tiwari - EXCELLENCE IN DATA ANALYTICS & AI INNOVATION.

.Ranjan Kumar Mishra - CEO Of The Year

.Dr Shruti Bhargava Choubey - Youngest women CEO in innovation and Incubation category

.Manu Dwievedi - AI Thought Leader of the Year

.Dr. Rajiv I Modi - Visionary Leader of the Year

.Gayatri Janardan Barhate - Impeccable Leader Award

.TP SOUTHERN ODISHA DISTRIBUTION LIMITED - Best Organization to Work for Women in Power Sector

.Prashant Kumar - Innovator of the Year in AI Applications

.Nitin Kr Sharma - Emerging Business Leader

.Dr. Rajeev Kumar Arora - Leadership Award in AI and Cloud Computing

.Aakash Singh - Young Leader of the Year in Talent Space

.Saurabh Sharma - Impeccable Leader of the Year

.RUHRPUMPEN INDIA PVT LTD - GREAT PLACE TO WORK

.SYED TAHIR HUSAIN - CEO of the Year

.Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt. Ltd - Financial Services Tech of the Year

.Sachin Pande - CEO of the Year

.CIPACA Healthcare Pvt Ltd - Excellence in Rural Healthcare

.Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd - Best Environment and Corporate Sustainability Company of the Year

.Ashok Prabhu - Leader of the Year

.Fitsol Supply Chain Solutions Private Limited - Innovation in Supply Chain Sustainability

.MAHESH S ASHIRWAD - Outstanding Contributor – Training & Development

.Muthu Kumara Swamy - Outstanding contribution to machine learning for business transformation

.Devendrasingh Rajput - Impeccable Leader Award-Healthcare

.Sugansa Solutions Pvt Ltd - Digital Transformation Pioneer

.Akshay Raj - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

.Ascott India - Energy Efficiency

.Jayesh Chouhan - Leadership Excellence In Technology Innovation

.Kannan KCS - Best Salesperson of The Year

.Codeaamy Private limited - Best Application Development Company

.Amitabh Shukla - Digital Transformation Leader of the Year

.Chinya R Nagesh - Leader of The Year

.Manish Kohli - Impeccable Leader of The Year

.GRAEON VENTURES PVT LTD - Best Innovator in Emerging B2B Technologies

.Hari Kishan Beerumota - Cloud Native Development Excellence

.Aakash Sharma - Strategic Visionary of The Year

.Suneeta Modekurty - AI and Machine Learning Leadership in Healthcare

.RAMKUMAR KIRUBANANDAM - 2024 DevSecOps Leader of the Year

.Kraft Concept - Digital Agency of the Year

.Singhi Advisors Private Limited - Best Strategic Advisors for M&A

.Cyntra TechLabs Pvt. Ltd. - AI-Powered Checkout Technology Excellence Award

.Neha Srivastava - HR Leadership Excellence

.Dr. Abhijeett Desai - Innovation & Management Consulting Excellence

.Vineet Jajodia - Emerging Leader Of The Year - Consulting

.Abhijnan Sengupta - Sales Leadership Excellence in Pressure Management & Growth

.Supersonic Distributions & Services - Best Organization for The Year in Overseas Business of Import & Export

.Supersonic Distributions & Services - Best Innovation in Export Industry

.Supersonic Distributions & Services - Excellence in Supply Chain Management

.Aashish Shetty - AI Evangelist for Business Transformation

.Ruchie Rai - Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Distinction

.Estate Dekho Digi Avenues - Best PropTech SaaS Innovation

.Mohandas Menon - Exemplary Leadership Coaching for Effective Business Outcomes

.Vinod Kumar N - Best CEO of the Year

.Finocontrol Consultancy Services LLP - Best Fintech Education Organisation

.Bookeventz - Event Management Innovation

.Stay At Zania's - Best Pet Care providers

.Dalbir Singh Notte - Outstanding Leadership in Capability Management

.Tejaswee Tripathy - Best HR of the Year Award

.Invest4Edu Pvt Ltd - Best Platform for Student Career Planning

.Upasna Batra - Versatile Leader of the Year - Fintech

.Neev Kanani - YOUNGEST IN ORACLE JAVA CERTIFIED PROGRAMER AND YOUNGEST MUSIC PROFESSIONAL SINGER

.Dr. Debajyoti Mukhopadhyay - Outstanding Contribution to Computing & Research

Laureate Awards:

During the ceremony, two Laureate Awards were given. Mr. Harjeet Khanduja received the Laureate in Human Resources for his remarkable contributions in the field of HR, and Mr. Yaseen Sahar, Channel Head at SBI Mutual Funds, received the Laureate in Finance for his outstanding contribution to the investment management field.

