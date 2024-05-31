JAPANESE PROGRESSIVE POP BAND JYOCHO RELEASE NEW INSTRUMENTAL TRACK Hijouni Kireina JYOCHO LIVE VIDEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JYOCHO-Ex-Woman

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JYOCHO, a five-piece from Kyoto, has released two live videos on YouTube today (May 31), their first live besides acoustic sessions in five and a half years.The videos were filmed at the concert“JYOCHO EP Release TAIBAN 'Guide and Devote' Extra> held on May 5th at Shibuya Tokyo, Japan, and directed, shot and edited by Eiji Okamura (MMT inc.).The videos show JYOCHO's impressive techniques.As for the new instrumental track hijouni kireina JYOCHO which was released on May 8, the band had not announced anything about the new track by the time they suddenly performed it to the packed Shibuya , so the video captures the silent excitement of the band and audience.They have also revealed the song called ex human, which is from their fourth EP“Guide and Devote e.p” released in January 2024 and has become one of the popular tracks of JYOCHO in Japan.WATCH JYOCHO Digital Single「hijouni kireina JYOCHO」Out on May 5th 2024LISTENCOKM-45160 / COKM-45161(Hi-Res)JYOCHO is attracting attention not only in their native country but also all over the world, and hijouni kireina JYOCHO was introduced on Spotify's“All New Rock” playlist as one of the only few songs from Japan, and was also featured on the popular Neo J-Pop playlist“Gacha Pop”.JYOCHO have also announced that they will be developing a series of playlists themed“JYOCHO's Three Primary Colors” and the first one“JYOCHO White” has just been released.The playlist compiles JYOCHO's songs that have sacred atmosphere and it includes hijouni kireina JYOCHO as well. JYOCHO White[TRACK LIST]hijouni kireina JYOCHOAs the Gods SayLucky Motherpure circlecircle of lifeA Life with the Sun Re-Rec Ver.Guide and DevoteAll the Samehillsa roundabout ideaA True Figure ofLife was Cheapfrom long agoGather the Lightsugoi kawaii JYOCHO■Live VideoJYOCHO - hijouni kireina JYOCHO (Official Live Video)JYOCHO - ex human (Official Live Video)

