Cast Of 'Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan' Attend Special Screening In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The cast of the live-action 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' attended a special screening of the movie in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The cast of the movie -- Makrand Deshpande, Yagya Bhasin (Chhota Bheem), Kabir Shaikh (Kalia), Advik Jaiswal (Raju), Daivik Dawar (Dholu), Divyam Dawar (Bholu), Aashriya Misra (Chutki) along with director Rajiv Chilaka, actor-producer Megha Chilaka, and composer Raghav Sachar -- was spotted at the special screening.

The screening was also attended by guests like Maniesh Paul, Saumya Tandon, and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Made by the original creators of 'Chhota Bheem', the movie has some action-packed sequences and the industry showed its love and support for the film by gracing the special screening on Thursday evening.

The movie hit the theatres on Friday, making for a perfect summer watch for kids with their parents.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv and Megha, 'Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan' is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi and Bharath Laxmipati, with music by Raghav Sachar.