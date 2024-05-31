Cognitive Supply Chain Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cognitive Supply Chain Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cognitive Chain Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Cognitive Supply Chain Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the cognitive supply chain market size is predicted to reach $14.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

The growth in the cognitive supply chain market is due to the growing e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest cognitive supply chain market share. Major players in the cognitive supply chain market include Amazon Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, Accenture plc, and International Business Machines Corporation.

Cognitive Supply Chain Market Segments

.By Offering: Solutions, Forecasting, Analytics, Inventory Management, Risk Management, Other Offerings

.By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

.By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

.By End Use: Healthcare, Food And Beverages, Transportation And Logistics, Retail And E-commerce, Other End-uses

.By Geography: The global cognitive supply chain market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A cognitive supply chain refers to a supply chain that incorporates cognitive technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics, to enhance and optimize its various processes. It involves the use of intelligent systems to make supply chain operations smarter, more efficient, and more responsive by automating jobs, anticipating outcomes, and delivering real-time information.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cognitive Supply Chain Market Characteristics

3. Cognitive Supply Chain Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cognitive Supply Chain Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cognitive Supply Chain Market Size And Growth

......

27. Cognitive Supply Chain Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cognitive Supply Chain Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

