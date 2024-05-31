New Sounds And New Stages: The Sugar Hollows Release New Album, 'Radio Waves'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feel the vibe as The Sugar Hollows launch 'Radio Waves' and set a summer of and touring.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, The Sugar Hollows proudly unveil their most-awaited sophomore album, Waves. This melodious journey, resonating like the timeless hum of distant frequencies, captures the band's essence and evolution.With its eclectic blend of Folk Rock, Southern Indie, and Coastal Country, this album marks a pivotal moment for the Richmond-based quintet. Waves is a testament to their readiness to take the next big step in their career, amplifying their reach and embracing larger stages and festival circuits.Following the release of three compelling singles, excitement for Radio Waves has surged among fans and critics alike. The journey began with“Headin' South” on May 3, a track that seamlessly blends hard-hitting rock elements with reflective, melodic undertones, showcasing the band's versatility. On May 10,“Slow Lane” offered listeners a taste of the band's knack for crafting laid-back, introspective tunes, while the third single,“Silver Bullet,” released on May 17, emerged as a driving anthem that highlights the band's lyrical depth and dynamic range.The full album, Radio Waves, features ten tracks that delve into themes of travel, transition, and personal growth. Recorded at Good Weather Records and produced by Gabriel Spadaccini, the album is a tapestry of stories about new beginnings, farewells, and the journey of self-discovery. Each song invites listeners to join The Sugar Hollows on an odyssey through the highs and lows of life, set against the backdrop of their distinctive musical style.The Sugar Hollows, a band comprising Michael Dunn (vocals, rhythm guitar), Gabriel Spadaccini (lead guitar), Sean O'Reilly (bass), Noah Yates (drums), and Hayden Chance (lap steel, keyboard), have made significant strides since their debut in 2023. Their self-titled debut album garnered critical acclaim, leading to a successful East Coast tour. Their performances caught the eye of local and regional promoters, earning them opening slots for notable acts. They also made a notable appearance at the inaugural Heartstrings Festival, sharing the stage with Jon Russel of The Head & the Heart. This journey of growth and success sets the stage for their new album and upcoming shows, promising an even more exciting musical experience.Their dedication to their craft shines through in Radio Waves. Mixed by Jacob Sommerio and mastered by Carlos Chafin, the album was partially written and refined at Sill & Glade Cabin in the mountains of western Virginia, an idyllic setting that infused their music with a sense of peace and introspection. This environment allowed the band to hone their sound and lyrics, resulting in a cohesive and resonant collection of songs that speak to both their artistic journey and their personal experiences.To kick off the album's release, The Sugar Hollows will hold an exclusive event tonight at 7 pm at The Garage in Charlottesville. This show, exclusive to their most dedicated fans, sets the tone for the excitement surrounding Radio Waves and will give fans an early taste of the new music. Following this, the band will celebrate the release with an album release show tomorrow, June 1 at 7:30 pm, at Get Tight Lounge in Richmond, featuring performances by Virginia favorites Virginia Man and Wim Tapley from Athens, Georgia. This event marks the beginning of a busy summer tour schedule that includes appearances at Fred Fest (July 20), 804 Day (August 2), Mountain Run Jam (October 4), Somerset Moonlight Festival (October 19), and more. Fans can look forward to experiencing the new album live as the band brings their energetic and heartfelt performances to regional stages.The release of Radio Waves signifies a new chapter for The Sugar Hollows. With a sound that blends adventurous spirit with heartfelt storytelling, the album is a bold statement of the band's growth and their future aspirations. Ready to take on larger venues and bigger audiences, The Sugar Hollows are poised to make a lasting impact on the music scene.Radio Waves is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms, with a special run of limited edition vinyl records for collectors and fans. For booking, contact via .... For more details on The Sugar Hollows and their upcoming tour dates, visit their official website. Tune in to Radio Waves and join the band on their exhilarating journey.###

Team AMW

AMW Group

+1 310-295-4150

email us here