Every Vote Counts And Plants A Tree

Oldenburg woman nominated for Germany's next Speaker Star 2024.

OLDENBURG, NIEDERSACHSEN, GERMANY, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the fourth time, the Speaker Stars Alliance is looking for Germany's best speaker talents in cooperation with the GSA (Germany's largest speaker association) and the 5-star speaker agency. This year, Maren Ewald from Oldenburg is taking part.At the age of 29, she learned that she was not alone in the womb.At that moment, so much became clear to her and collapsed. She finally knew where this longing for deep love and a sister came from. "I felt alone all my life as if I had been abandoned and lost love.At the same time, from that moment on, I was able to live in peace and say goodbye to her twin sister Lyra, who was only by my side for 20 weeks," she says. This longing for a sister and the work at Soul level has led Maren to find deep love and home within herself."Every vote counts to move forward, so I would be happy if many People voted for me." This is still possible until June 16, 2024. The best 20 speakers will be on stage at the Capitol in Offenbach on August 10, 2024 and will be able to give their speech live in front of the audience and the jury.Maren Ewald is a self-employed coach who supports people in processing experiences that happened in the womb and, at the same time, finding deep love and home within themselves. The "Maren Ewald Podcast" provides an insight into her work, which can be found wherever there are podcasts and her YouTube channel @marenewald. You can also find out more about her on her website .Charitable purpose:The Speaker Stars Alliance is an association of people whowant to move, inspire, advance, and do good with their messages. For this reason, this competition is also being held in aid of the Hakuna Matata Foundation. In addition, an additional tree is planted with every valid vote.With the QR code, you can give your vote directly to Maren Ewaldand thereby do good for all of us. Because every tree counts for our environment. Alternatively, you can cast your vote atewald/.In addition to hosting this innovative competition, the Speaker Stars Alliance has another goal: to combine personal development with charity. "Growing together and doing good" is the motto. Further charity events (such as the Speaker Stars donation marathon) are planned, which are intended to help many people and generate donations for selected charities.We are pleased that Maren Ewald is making a valuable contribution, and we are keeping our fingers crossed for the top 20.

