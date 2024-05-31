Myoutdoorjoy Partners With Sustain Charlotte To Promote Sustainability And Environmental Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Strategic collaboration will address environmental challenges and advocate for Charlotte's sustainable future

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyOutdoorJoy , a pioneering outdoor company with a hint of adult recess, proudly announces its partnership with Sustain Charlotte, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainability and environmental awareness and initiatives in Charlotte, NC.The collaboration between MyOutdoorJoy and Sustain Charlotte comes at a crucial time when urban growth and environmental degradation pose significant challenges to communities. Both organizations recognize the urgent need to address issues such as the reduction of tree canopies, depletion of green spaces, and declining air quality, which have profound effects on public health and the environment. By joining forces, MyOutdoorJoy and Sustain Charlotte aim to raise awareness about these pressing issues and advocate for sustainable solutions that benefit both current and future generations."MyOutdoorJoy's mission closely aligns with the goals of Sustain Charlotte, and together, we are committed to fostering a healthy, equitable, and vibrant community," said James Smith, founder of MyOutdoorJoy. "Through our partnership, we seek to leverage our respective strengths to drive positive change and promote environmental stewardship."Sustain Charlotte shares a similar sentiment regarding the partnership. "We are thrilled to collaborate with MyOutdoorJoy in our efforts to create a more sustainable future for the Charlotte region," said Allison Rhodes, director of development for Sustain Charlotte. "Together, we will work toward inspiring choices and advocating for innovative solutions that help us achieve our shared vision.”Through their combined efforts, MyOutdoorJoy and Sustain Charlotte aspire to make a meaningful impact on the local community and invite others to join their mission of preserving the natural environment for generations to come. MyOutdoorJoy recently announced it achieved the exclusive certification as a Leave No Trace Trainer, further showcasing its dedication to the environment.To learn more about MyOutdoorJoy, please visit , watch our video, or our Instagram and Facebook.###About MyOutdoorJoy:MyOutdoorJoy is a Charlotte-based outdoor recreation company dedicated to providing unforgettable outdoor experiences while promoting environmental stewardship and conservation efforts. Through guided adventures, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives, MyOutdoorJoy seeks to inspire individuals to connect with nature responsibly.About Sustain Charlotte:Sustain Charlotte is a 501(c)3 nonprofit helping to advance local sustainability through smart growth. Our dedicated staff and volunteers work collaboratively with residents, neighborhood organizations, government agencies, nonprofits, and businesses to solve the most critical challenges to our community's long-term social, economic, and environmental health. Learn more here.

