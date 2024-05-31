Major League Cricket's Growing Influence 45 MLC Stars To Compete In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MLC has already revolutionized the cricket landscape in the USA. The inaugural 2023 season was a huge success, with sold-out matches garnering millions of viewers worldwide. This set the momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the MLC's second season, which kicks off July 5.



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the ICC Men's T20 2024 approaches and fever grips the world, Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is continuing to make a global impact. Forty-five of its star players are set to play in the ICC's marquee event, which will take place in the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29, 2024.Following the recent announcement of List-A status, Cognizant Major League Cricket is now recognized as an official T20 league, marking America's first world-class domestic tournament. MLC's six teams, Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom, boast some of the world's best international and domestic talent who are readying to represent their respective countries in the World Cup.Team USA includes MLC players Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, and Shadley Van Schalkwyk (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Steven Taylor, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel and Shayan Jahangir (MI New York), Corey Anderson (San Francisco Unicorns), Harmeet Singh, (Seattle Orcas), Milind Kumar (Texas Super Kings) Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar and Yasir Mohammad (Washington Freedom).All 45 MLC players who will be featuring in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, listed by team:Los Angeles Knight RidersAli Khan – USANitish Kumar – USAShadley Van Schalkwyk – USAAndre Russell – WIShakib Al Hasan – BangladeshDavid Miller - South AfricaJosh Little - IrelandMI New YorkSteven Taylor – USANosthush Kenjige – USAMonank Patel – USAShayan Jahangir – USATim David – AustraliaNicholas Pooran - West IndiesRashid Khan – AfghanistanKagiso Rabada - South AfricaTrent Boult - New ZealandAnrich Nortje - South AfricaRomario Shepherd - West IndiesSan Francisco UnicornsCorey Anderson – USAMatt Henry - New ZealandJosh Inglis – AustraliaSherfane Rutherford - West IndiesHaris Rauf - PakistanSeattle OrcasHarmeet Singh – USAQuinton de Kock - South AfricaHeinrich Klaasen - South AfricaMichael Bracewell - New ZealandRyan Rickelton - South AfricaObed McCoy - West IndiesImad Wasim - PakistanTexas Super KingsMilind Kumar – USAMitchell Santner - New ZealandDevon Conway - New ZealandAiden Markram - South AfricaDaryl Mitchell - New ZealandNaveen