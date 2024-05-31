Major League Cricket's Growing Influence 45 MLC Stars To Compete In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup
2024 approaches and cricket
fever grips the world, Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is continuing to make a global impact. Forty-five of its star players are set to play in the ICC's marquee event, which will take place in the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29, 2024.
Following the recent announcement of List-A status, Cognizant Major League Cricket is now recognized as an official T20 league, marking America's first world-class domestic tournament. MLC's six teams, Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom, boast some of the world's best international and domestic talent who are readying to represent their respective countries in the World Cup.
Team USA includes MLC players Ali Khan, Nitish Kumar, and Shadley Van Schalkwyk (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Steven Taylor, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel and Shayan Jahangir (MI New York), Corey Anderson (San Francisco Unicorns), Harmeet Singh, (Seattle Orcas), Milind Kumar (Texas Super Kings) Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar and Yasir Mohammad (Washington Freedom).
All 45 MLC players who will be featuring in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, listed by team:
Los Angeles Knight Riders
Ali Khan – USA
Nitish Kumar – USA
Shadley Van Schalkwyk – USA
Andre Russell – WI
Shakib Al Hasan – Bangladesh
David Miller - South Africa
Josh Little - Ireland
MI New York
Steven Taylor – USA
Nosthush Kenjige – USA
Monank Patel – USA
Shayan Jahangir – USA
Tim David – Australia
Nicholas Pooran - West Indies
Rashid Khan – Afghanistan
Kagiso Rabada - South Africa
Trent Boult - New Zealand
Anrich Nortje - South Africa
Romario Shepherd - West Indies
San Francisco Unicorns
Corey Anderson – USA
Matt Henry - New Zealand
Josh Inglis – Australia
Sherfane Rutherford - West Indies
Haris Rauf - Pakistan
Seattle Orcas
Harmeet Singh – USA
Quinton de Kock - South Africa
Heinrich Klaasen - South Africa
Michael Bracewell - New Zealand
Ryan Rickelton - South Africa
Obed McCoy - West Indies
Imad Wasim - Pakistan
Texas Super Kings
Milind Kumar – USA
Mitchell Santner - New Zealand
Devon Conway - New Zealand
Aiden Markram - South Africa
Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand
Naveen
Haq – Afghanistan
Washington Freedom
Andries Gous – USA
Saurabh Netravalkar– USA
Yasir Mohammad – USA
Marco Jansen - South Africa
Akeal Hosein - West Indies
Glenn Maxwell – Australia
Travis Head – Australia
Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra - New Zealand
MLC has already revolutionized the cricket landscape in the USA. The inaugural 2023 season was a huge success, with sold-out matches garnering millions of viewers worldwide. This set the momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the MLC's second season, which kicks off July 5.
Tickets for all matches, including the four playoffs, are available online at majorleaguecricket
