Acuiti Labs Awarded Great Place To Work Certification For 2023-2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Acuiti Labs receives Great Place to Work certification for 2023-2024, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive workplace culture and employee well-being.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acuiti Labs is a UK based SAP Consulting form and a leading provider of innovative Quote-to-Cash solutions. We are immensely proud to announce that we have once again been recognized as a Great Place to Work®. This distinguished re-certification highlights Acuiti Labs' continued commitment to cultivating a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture where employees flourish.Acuiti Labs first achieved the Great Place to Work certification in 2022 setting a benchmark for workplace excellence. This re-certification underscores the company's ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance its supportive, collaborative, and innovative work environment." Being certified once again as a 'Great Place to Work' is a testament to the collective efforts of our team," says Manoj Harbhajanka, CEO of Acuiti Labs. "We are committed to nurturing a culture that prioritizes employee well-being, professional growth, and mutual respect. This recognition validates our continuous pursuit of creating a workplace where every individual feels valued and empowered."People at Acuiti Labs have praised the company for its transparent communication, opportunities for career advancement, and a positive work-life balance. Initiatives such as regular feedback sessions, professional development programs, and wellness activities have been instrumental in fostering a supportive environment.As Acuiti Labs continues to expand its footprint in the global market, this accolade reinforces its reputation as an employer of choice. We will remain committed to upholding the principles that earned us the Great Place to Work certification and will continue to set new standards in workplace excellence.About Acuiti LabsAcuiti Labs is a premier provider of Quote-to-Cash solutions, offering comprehensive services that streamline and optimize the entire revenue lifecycle. Headquartered in UK, Acuiti Labs combines innovative technology with deep industry expertise to deliver customized solutions that drive business growth. For more information, visit [].

