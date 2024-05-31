Smart Air Purifier Market To USD 17.02 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Air Pollution And Health Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Rise of the Smart Air Purifier Market: Trends, Innovations, and Future Prospects

TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The smart air purifier size is experiencing significant growth, driven by growing pollution levels and increasing awareness among consumers. Smart air purifiers are becoming Important in homes and offices, providing real-time air quality monitoring and purification. As urbanization and industrialization contribute to poor air quality, the demand for advanced air purification technologies continues to rise, making smart air purifiers a critical investment for healthier living environments. The SNS Insider report indicates that the Smart Air Purifier Market size was valued at USD 6.90 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.02 Bn by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 11.95% over the forecast period 2024-2031.Download Sample Copy of Report:Some of Major Key Players in this Report:Coway Co., Ltd,Dyson Technology Limited,Honeywell International Inc,Levoit,LG Electronics Inc,Xiaomi Corporation,Koninklijke Philips N.V,Sharp Corporation,Unilever PLC,Winix Inc.Growing Demand for Smart Air PurifiersSmart air purifiers are designed to revitalize indoor air by removing contaminants that can lead to respiratory infections, neurological disorders, and exacerbated asthmatic symptoms. High-quality air purifiers eliminate various indoor pollutants, promoting better health outcomes. The rising per capita wealth in emerging nations has made consumers more tech-savvy and willing to invest in high-end products like smart air purifiers. However, the market faces challenges such as high maintenance costs, filter replacements, and premium installation fees, which can deter adoption. The majority of smart air purifiers in the market release ozone, a reactive substance that can cause chest pain, coughing, sore throat, and lung infections. Inhaling ozone can weaken the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight off diseases. As a result, regulatory agencies have imposed strict limitations on the use of these devices. Furthermore, many regional manufacturers do not adhere to production standards, resulting in ineffective air purifiers, which hampers market growth. Rapid industrialization and population growth have led to increased emissions of volatile chemicals, toxic gases, fine particulate matter (PM), and biological components, worsening air pollution levels. Developing countries, experiencing high levels of carbon emissions due to industrial activities and urbanization, are significant markets for smart air purifiers. Vehicle emissions and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) from refrigerators further contribute to air pollution and airborne infections, driving the demand for effective air purification solutions. Smart air purifiers offer advanced features like real-time air quality monitoring, automatic data gathering, and wireless data transmission. The smart air purifier market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing health concerns and technological advancements.Recent DevelopmentsIn April 2023, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, featuring a particle clean air delivery rate (PCADR) of up to 400m3/h and delivering 6660L of purified air per minute with 360° all-round air intake. This innovative product enhances indoor air quality significantly.In May 2022, WellAware, a leading IoT company, partnered with AirBox Air Purifier to provide premium commercial-grade air purifiers with advanced fleet monitoring and control systems. This collaboration aims to enhance air purification capabilities in commercial settings.In April 2022, Aura Air expanded its retail presence in India by launching smart air purifiers connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), offering real-time updates on indoor and outdoor air quality. This move targets the growing demand for comprehensive air filtration systems in the Indian market.Enquiry Before Buy:Segment AnalysisBy Application, Residential applications accounted for the highest market share, at 64% in 2023. The increasing indoor air pollution and prevalence of health issues like asthma, allergies, and respiratory problems drive consumers to invest in smart air purifiers. These devices provide convenient operation and help maintain healthy indoor environments by eliminating smoke fumes, dust particles, and odors.By Technology, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter technology dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to register the significant CAGR during the forecast period. HEPA filters are effective in trapping harmful particles such as pollen, tobacco smoke, and dust mites, making them a preferred choice for improving indoor air quality.Impact of global eventsThe ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages of essential components and raw materials. Manufacturing facilities in the region have faced operational challenges, affecting production schedules and delivery timelines.The war has also influenced consumer behaviour, with heightened concerns about air quality due to increased pollution from military activities.The Economic uncertainty has caused businesses to postpone investments in new technologies and infrastructure, further slowing market growth. the need for improved air quality remains critical, especially in regions with high pollution levels. Governments and organizations are likely to continue investing in air quality improvement initiatives, providing some resilience to the market.Regional DevelopmentThe Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of more than 34% in 2023, driven by increasing pollution levels in countries such as China and India. Thirteen of the 20 most polluted cities in the world are in India, fuelling demand for effective air purification solutions. North America is also witnessing growth due to rising health consciousness and awareness of smart purifiers. Stringent government regulations, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Air Act, establish national air quality standards, promoting the adoption of air purification technologies. Additionally, the establishment of large commercial offices and buildings in the U.S. and Canada has expanded the scope of product applications in the region.Key Takeaways for the Smart Air Purifier Market StudyThe report provides a comprehensive analysis of the smart air purifier market, including market size, growth trends, and key drivers.It highlights the impact of pollution levels, technological advancements, and regulatory frameworks on market growth.The study identifies emerging markets with significant growth potential and opportunities for investment.It offers insights into recent developments, market segmentation, and regional analysis, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.Buy Complete Report:

