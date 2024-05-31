Kirby Lyle Salutes Joy, Mental Health And Recovery With Release Of Debut EP, 'Down In Nashville - Songs From The Rounds'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Down In Nashville - Songs From The Rounds - EP Cover Artwork

- Emily Fletcher, Operations Manager, 88.3 FM WDSONASHVILLE, TENN, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kirby Lyle, the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, has released his latest project, 'Down In Nashville - Songs From the Rounds.' This poignant EP celebrates Lyle's remarkable thirty-year journey in the music and marks a triumphant three-year milestone of sobriety.Delving into an emotional landscape, the EP explores themes of love, joy, hope, addiction, and mental health, showcasing Lyle's mastery of solo guitar, banjo, and ukulele. With lush vocal harmonies reminiscent of Nashville's esteemed songwriters' rounds, the EP envelopes listeners in heartfelt sincerity.With an intentional release date of May 31st, the 'Down In Nashville - Songs From the Rounds' EP unfolded gradually throughout May, introducing singles every Friday, perfectly aligning with the conclusion of Mental Health Awareness Month and amplifying anticipation while fostering awareness.Lyle attributes music to saving his life and serving as a perpetual source of inspiration and healing.“I am filled with gratitude surrounding this release,” shares Lyle.“Through addiction and recovery, I feel lucky to share these songs. I hope they inspire you like they've inspired me."Kirby Lyle's musical journey spans acoustic folk, alternative, and Americana, enriched by his commitment to harmony, original melodies, and poetic lyricism. With influences ranging from the folk of the 60s to the pop of the 90s, Lyle's eclectic style resonates across generations.Fans can anticipate an EP Release Show on June 4 at Nashville's The Bowery Vault, featuring special guest Isabella Brown. Tickets are available now .'Down In Nashville - Songs From the Rounds' EP by Kirby Lyle is streaming on all major platforms. For more information, visit and STREAM THE EP NOW .UPCOMING SHOW DATES:Knoxville, TN · 6/3/24Nashville, TN · 6/4/24Louisville, KY · 6/6/24Valparaiso, IN · 6/8/24Rochester, MN · 6/9/24Lake Mills, WI · 6/11/24Chicago, IL · 6/12/24Indianapolis, IN · 6/14/24Fort Wayne, IN · 6/15/24(visit for more info/tickets)###

Natalie Bailey

Lady Savage Management & PR

+1 615-955-1022

...

Kirby Lyle - Down In Nashville (Acoustic Live Performance)