Former Pilot's Memoir, Grounded: One Eye Open, Chronicles A Decades-Long Fight For Justice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author and Former Pilot, Tajo Amar Beharry

Tajo Beharry at the launch event for Grounded: One Eye Open in Trinidad & Tobago.

- Tajo BeharryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tajo Amar Beharry, a former pilot whose career was tragically cut short, unveils his powerful memoir, Grounded : One Eye Open. His career took an unfortunate turn when he suffered a life-altering injury on the job. Despite his dedication and service, Tajo was denied compensation for his injury for thirty years, beginning in 1994.This injustice became the catalyst for his first book,“Grounded: One Eye Open”. This deeply personal narrative chronicles Beharry's inspiring journey-a testament to resilience, the unwavering pursuit of truth, and the enduring human spirit.Grounded: One Eye Open is more than just a memoir; it's an immersive experience. Beharry invites readers to walk alongside him on a three-decade odyssey filled with trials, triumphs, and a relentless quest for justice.Within the book's pages unfolds a tapestry of raw emotions. Beharry details a life altering injury incurred on the job, followed by the intricate legal battles and the profound moments of triumph that punctuated his 30-year fight in the judicial system. This is a story that will grip your heart, ignite your passion for social justice, and leave a lasting impression.Beharry's story transcends the individual. It becomes a powerful testament to the human capacity for resilience, the importance of solidarity, and the enduring pursuit of truth and dignity. Through his struggles, Beharry shines a light on the universal challenges faced by those seeking justice.The book is more than the recount of a tragic journey - it's a call to action. Beharry's narrative inspires readers to confront injustice, stand up for what's right, and believe in the transformative power of resilience and solidarity.Despite adversity, Beharry and his legal team persevered. 18 years after the case began, they successfully proved the airline's liability in the High Court of Trinidad, a milestone victory in his pursuit of justice. But that was not the end of the arduous battle within the courtroom. Whether you're drawn to compelling narratives, passionate about social justice, or simply seeking inspiration, this book offers something truly special. It's a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is hope, there is strength, and there is the potential for profound change.The inspiration for Grounded: One Eye Open stems from a profound sense of injustice and a burning desire for truth and accountability. Beharry's life experiences, marked by marginalization and oppression, fuelled his relentless determination to fight for himself and others.Beharry believes that storytelling has the power to evoke empathy, spark meaningful conversations, and ultimately drive positive change. He shares his journey not just as a recounting of events, but as a rallying cry for justice, resilience, and solidarity.Grounded: One Eye Open is a testament to the power of resilience, the pursuit of truth, and the enduring hope for a more just and equitable world. Beharry's story is an inspiration to stand up against injustice, advocate for change, and believe in the transformative power of perseverance and solidarity.++++About Tajo Amar BeharryTajo Amar Beharry, born in Trinidad in 1953, dedicated his life to public service as a pilot for a government-owned airline. After migrating to Canada for pilot training, he returned to Trinidad in 1980. Beharry's career took a devastating turn in 1994 when a work-related injury left him functionally blind and forced the revocation of his pilot's license. This injustice sparked a thirty-year battle for compensation, a fight documented in his first book, "Grounded: One Eye Open".

Nirmala Jadoonanan

Boldmark

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other

Gounded: One Eye Open